Johnson’s Baby launches new skin care range

Johnson’s Baby officially launched its first semi-therapeutic product line, Johnson’s Baby Head-To-Toe, in an interactive event held in Jeddah. The masterclass gathered mothers, media and influencers to teach them about the importance of understanding infant skin care.
Sarah Kabbani, brand manager at Johnson and Johnson, said: “We are proud to officially launch the first semi-therapeutic product line, Johnson’s Baby Head-to-Toe, in Saudi Arabia. The product range is endorsed by the Saudi Pediatric Association and has already been tested and very well received by parents internationally as well as in the region.”
A study conducted by Johnson’s Baby found that only 10 percent of mothers believed that their baby’s skin was dry, when in fact, more than 60 percent of these babies had clinical signs of dryness.
From birth, a baby’s skin needs more protection and care in relation to hygiene, bathing, cleansing agents and topical products.
Dr. Azhar Ibrahem Mahana, pediatrics specialist at Samir Abass Hospital, said: “There are several things that mothers need to keep in mind when caring for their baby’s skin. Most of the time we think of the skin of a baby as soft and smooth, but in reality their skin is 30 percent thinner than adult skin and needs extra care to prevent dryness. This is why as doctors, we encourage mothers to look for products that have the right PH level, are gentle on the skin and will lock in moisture for a longer time, especially in harsh weather conditions like in this region.”
Updated 05 April 2018
Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) has announced that the second round of admission requests to the full-time and part-time MBA program ends on May 17.
Applicants can apply online through the college website, without having to visit the campus, through the link: http://www.mbsc.edu.sa/admission-application-form.
The college has confirmed that scholarships for outstanding and talented students are still available, particularly for graduates of internationally acclaimed universities and those with inspiring experiences in the fields of business, social leadership and government.
Vice Dean for Student Affairs, Asma Siddiki, said: “The college seeks to integrate with other higher education institutions in the Kingdom and the region by offering a unique educational experience combining practice and knowledge; focusing its program on developing an entrepreneurial mindset according to the Entrepreneurship of All Kinds concept to keep up with the accelerating developments in the job market and the need for leaders and pioneers.” She noted that the knowledge capabilities, academic elite, and partnerships in the college have contributed to the provision of world-class higher education in the Kingdom and the Middle East.
“The college is essentially a global educational institution headquartered in the Kingdom, giving applicants the chance to finalize admission procedures online, without having to come in person to apply,” Siddiki added.
The added value in the program is mutual; while the college offers quality education and a distinctive practical experience, it also aspires to enrol outstanding students who enrich each other with expertise and experience during their time of study. Each applicant has the opportunity to develop their own skills and knowledge in their respective fields.
The MBA program tackles entrepreneurial thinking by serving applicants from five important sectors: Entrepreneurship and social leadership, non-profit or charity organizations, corporate and institutional sector, family businesses and government institutions.
MBSC is the first private institute of higher education in Saudi Arabia to focus on entrepreneurship. Located in King Abdullah Economic City, the college offers the MBA program targeting male and female students alike.
