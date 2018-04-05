SABB honors Taqadam graduates

The Saudi British Bank (SABB) honored the first batch of graduates of the Taqadam startup accelerator program during a special ceremony.
The event was attended by Hamam Hashem, director general of the KAFALA Program, which helps to secure financing for small and medium enterprises (SME); Mowaffaq Jamal, deputy governor SME General Authority for Development of Regions and Sectors; and David Dew, SABB’s managing director, along with senior government officials, representatives from the private sector, and experts on SMEs and start-ups.
In the opening speech, Bader Al-Saloum, deputy general manager of commercial banking and supervisor of the SABB SME Initiative, said the Taqadam program, in cooperation with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), is an example of a major SABB initiative in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and of the bank’s aim to assist and support the SME sector, one of the most important elements for the Kingdom’s economic development.
The program also constitutes one of the social initiatives adopted by SABB as part of its responsibility toward the community, and to complement its pioneering role in supporting young people’s aspirations and contributing to developing a generation capable of leading the country in the fields of trade, industry, knowledge and technology.
Dr. Kevin Cullen, KAUST’s vice president of innovation and economic development, said the partnership with SABB would accelerate university projects and support entrepreneurs. He praised the quality of the teams and their potential benefits to the Saudi economy. He also pointed out that the aim of the partnership, to promote creativity and innovation, is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
In this inaugural Taqadam program, 160 initiatives were submitted from 13 universities, 30 of which were selected by a panel of experts. Each team received financial support, along with scientific expertise and practical skills in workshops lasting six months. Six teams of entrepreneurs were selected as champions, with the prospect of further funding, mentorship and advice.
Updated 05 April 2018
Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) has announced that the second round of admission requests to the full-time and part-time MBA program ends on May 17.
Applicants can apply online through the college website, without having to visit the campus, through the link: http://www.mbsc.edu.sa/admission-application-form.
The college has confirmed that scholarships for outstanding and talented students are still available, particularly for graduates of internationally acclaimed universities and those with inspiring experiences in the fields of business, social leadership and government.
Vice Dean for Student Affairs, Asma Siddiki, said: “The college seeks to integrate with other higher education institutions in the Kingdom and the region by offering a unique educational experience combining practice and knowledge; focusing its program on developing an entrepreneurial mindset according to the Entrepreneurship of All Kinds concept to keep up with the accelerating developments in the job market and the need for leaders and pioneers.” She noted that the knowledge capabilities, academic elite, and partnerships in the college have contributed to the provision of world-class higher education in the Kingdom and the Middle East.
“The college is essentially a global educational institution headquartered in the Kingdom, giving applicants the chance to finalize admission procedures online, without having to come in person to apply,” Siddiki added.
The added value in the program is mutual; while the college offers quality education and a distinctive practical experience, it also aspires to enrol outstanding students who enrich each other with expertise and experience during their time of study. Each applicant has the opportunity to develop their own skills and knowledge in their respective fields.
The MBA program tackles entrepreneurial thinking by serving applicants from five important sectors: Entrepreneurship and social leadership, non-profit or charity organizations, corporate and institutional sector, family businesses and government institutions.
MBSC is the first private institute of higher education in Saudi Arabia to focus on entrepreneurship. Located in King Abdullah Economic City, the college offers the MBA program targeting male and female students alike.
