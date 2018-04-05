China calls on world to stand up to US over trade

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister on Thursday called on the international community to oppose the United States’ recent trade moves, saying they threatened global economic growth.
Addressing a news conference in Moscow, Wang Yi condemned a move by President Donald Trump’s administration to slap tariffs on a list of Chinese goods and said the world should stand up to Washington over what he called its unilateral moves.
“The world community must together resist these sorts of unilateral actions and breaking of the rules, must jointly push for global economic growth and together help bring some common sense to those who think they can do anything they like,” he said.
If the United States believes it could benefit from protectionism it is making a mistake, he said after meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
“If the US is using the sanctions stick, then they’ve got the wrong idea,” Wang Yi said.
An escalating confrontation between Washington and Beijing has been inching closer to an all-out trade war since China on Wednesday threatened retaliation against key US exports over looming US tariffs on more than 1,000 Chinese goods.
“Our counter-measures were necessary and sufficient,” Wang Yi said, adding they were “a legitimate defense of our interests and our rights.”
China has sought consultations with the United States, the first step in a WTO dispute, over its announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports on grounds of alleged theft of US intellectual property, the World Trade Organization said on Thursday.
The notification to the Geneva-based watchdog triggered a 60-day deadline for the two sides to settle the complaint or face litigation at the WTO by a neutral panel of arbitrators.
Updated 06 April 2018
- The region’s airlines witnessed a 3.4 percent year-on-year rise in demand in February.
- International carriers benefited from a “robust economic backdrop and solid business confidence.”
Dubai: Middle Eastern carriers experienced improved growth in passenger numbers in February, but lagged behind the growth witnessed by their international counterparts.
The region’s airlines witnessed a 3.4 percent year-on-year rise in demand in February, compared with just 0.5 percent in January, according to figures released on Thursday by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Such growth trailled all other world regions, with international carriers benefiting from a “robust economic backdrop and solid business confidence,” according to IATA’s director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.
The industry as a whole experienced 7.2 percent year-on-year growth in passenger growth, up from 4.4 percent in January. Demand in the latter month was impacted by temporary factors including the lunar new year holiday, IATA said.
Carriers in the Middle East have been impacted over the past year by factors including geopolitical uncertainty, and last year’s temporary ban on large electronic devices, as well as proposed travel bans to the US from some countries within the region.
Load factors for regional carriers fell 0.2 percent year-on-year, compared with a 0.9 percent rise for the industry as a whole. Regional capacity rose 3.9 percent, compared with 6.3 percent internationally.
Carriers in Latin America and registered the strongest passenger rises in February, with growth of 9.8 percent and 9.1 percent respectively.
“As expected, we saw a return to stronger demand growth in February, after the temporary slowdown in January,” said Mr.de Juniac.
“However, increases in fuel prices--and labor costs in some countries — likely will temper the amount of traffic stimulation from lower airfares this year.”
