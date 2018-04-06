IndiGo ends interest in buying Air India

NEW DELHI: India’s largest airline IndiGo has pulled out of the race to acquire national carrier Air India, dealing a blow to the government’s privatization campaign.
Indigo told the Bombay Stock Exchange late Thursday that it was interested only in Air India’s international routes and not its domestic operations.
The government, which said last week it wants to sell a 76 percent chunk of the debt-laden carrier, wants the prospective buyer to take on all of Air India’s operations.
The government last week released bid documents on one of the country’s highest-profile asset sale in decades.
The documents said the proposed sale would include a 100 percent stake in Air India’s low-cost arm Air India Express, which operates in West Asia, and a 50 percent stake in its ground-handling SATS Airport Services.
“From day one, IndiGo has expressed its interest primarily in the acquisition of Air India’s international operations and Air India Express,” IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh said in the statement to the stock exchange.
“However, that option is not available under the government’s current divestiture plans for Air India.
“Also, as we have communicated before, we do not believe that we have the capability to take on the task of acquiring and successfully turning around all of Air India’s airline operations.”
IndiGo publicly expressed interest in acquiring Air India’s international operating arm after the government first approved a sale in June last year.
Once the country’s monopoly airline, Air India has slowly lost market share to new low-cost private players in one of the world’s fastest-growing airline markets.
Air India ran losses for nearly a decade after a botched merger in 2007 and has debts of around $7.67 billion according to government figures.
It has received $5.8 billion in bailout funds from the government but needs even more working capital to turn it around, experts say.
India has the world’s fastest-growing passenger airline industry, expanding at an annual rate of around 20 percent.
About 100 million of its 1.25 billion people took to the skies in 2016 and airlines have embarked on huge purchases of new jets in expectation of new growth.
Updated 06 April 2018
- The region’s airlines witnessed a 3.4 percent year-on-year rise in demand in February.
- International carriers benefited from a “robust economic backdrop and solid business confidence.”
Dubai: Middle Eastern carriers experienced improved growth in passenger numbers in February, but lagged behind the growth witnessed by their international counterparts.
The region’s airlines witnessed a 3.4 percent year-on-year rise in demand in February, compared with just 0.5 percent in January, according to figures released on Thursday by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Such growth trailled all other world regions, with international carriers benefiting from a “robust economic backdrop and solid business confidence,” according to IATA’s director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.
The industry as a whole experienced 7.2 percent year-on-year growth in passenger growth, up from 4.4 percent in January. Demand in the latter month was impacted by temporary factors including the lunar new year holiday, IATA said.
Carriers in the Middle East have been impacted over the past year by factors including geopolitical uncertainty, and last year’s temporary ban on large electronic devices, as well as proposed travel bans to the US from some countries within the region.
Load factors for regional carriers fell 0.2 percent year-on-year, compared with a 0.9 percent rise for the industry as a whole. Regional capacity rose 3.9 percent, compared with 6.3 percent internationally.
Carriers in Latin America and registered the strongest passenger rises in February, with growth of 9.8 percent and 9.1 percent respectively.
“As expected, we saw a return to stronger demand growth in February, after the temporary slowdown in January,” said Mr.de Juniac.
“However, increases in fuel prices--and labor costs in some countries — likely will temper the amount of traffic stimulation from lower airfares this year.”
