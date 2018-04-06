BUCHAREST: A Romanian man who failed to convince a court that he was alive after he was officially registered as deceased by his wife has initiated a new lawsuit to annul his death certificate.
Constantin Reliu said Friday a lawsuit had been filed to cancel the death certificate issued in 2013. He is also suing for the return of assets from his wife Ioana Constantin.
Reliu told The Associated Press: “After my case became public, a lawyer offered to help me with this case for free as I have no money.”
Reliu worked in Turkey for more than 20 years and returned to Romania in January to discover that his wife had had him officially registered as dead.
Reliu lost an appeal to overturn his death certificate in March because he appealed too late.
Romanian ‘dead man’ to go court again to prove he’s alive
Updated 06 April 2018
- An Indian court adjourned a bail plea by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan so that he can fight a five-year jail term for killing endangered wildlife
- The decision means the 52-year-old actor will have to spend at least one more night in prison in the Rajasthan city of Jodhpur where the shock jail term was ordered
NEW DEHLI: An Indian court Friday adjourned a bail plea by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan so that he can fight a five-year jail term for killing endangered wildlife.
The decision means the 52-year-old actor will have to spend at least one more night in prison in the Rajasthan city of Jodhpur where the shock jail term was ordered on Thursday.
Khan was not present at the sessions court in Jodhpur when the judge said he wanted to see the entire case record before deciding whether Khan should be granted bail.
Khan applied for bail after the lower court Thursday ruled him guilty under wildlife protection laws and ordered the jail term.
“We argued for bail in the court. Basically the eyewitness is not reliable... the trial court has convicted Salman on the basis of basically just one eyewitness,” Mahesh Bora, a lawyer for Khan, told reporters in Jodhpur.
Khan, one of the world’s most highly paid actors, has denied killing the rare antelopes known as black bucks during an alleged hunting safari in 1998.
He has been in Jodhpur Central jail since the verdict.
