Five things that make Indian Premier League succeed

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League on Saturday starts its 11th season of no-expense-spared cricket glitz.
Despite numerous scandals hitting the sport since its 2008 debut, here are five reasons the IPL is going from strength to strength:
– Steve Smith and David Warner will be missing because of Australia’s ball-tampering scandal, but a host of international stars led by England’s controversial Ben Stokes will still be picking up big cheques for appearing on the IPL stage. He will earn nearly $2 million for his seven weeks at the Rajasthan Royals.
Last season Stokes picked up $2.16 million with Rising Pune Supergiant and largely lived up to the hype by hitting 316 runs and taking 12 wickets in 12 matches.
His worth is such that the Royals were even “prepared for legal consequences” pending his court battle over a much-publicized street brawl in England.
Other top names from England, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will also be taking part.
Teenage leg-spinner Sandeep Lachhimane will be the first Nepalese cricketer in the IPL after signing for Delhi Daredevils, though political tensions mean there are no players from Pakistan.
– The IPL loves to play up to its reputation for lavish spending. This was again evident during the mega auction in February, when teams splurged almost $70 million on recruiting top players.
The world’s most popular T20 league struck a bumper $2.55 billion broadcast deal with Rupert Murdoch’s Star India last September and is expecting higher returns in the years ahead.
IPL’s 60 games are now valued at roughly $8.5 million each, not far off the estimated $9.6 million per English Premier League match.
“The financial model is such that it has enhanced the financial strength of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the IPL franchises,” BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary told AFP.
– Since its debut in 2008 the T20 has quickly become South Asia’s biggest sporting event, filling stadiums and attracting global TV audiences well beyond the appeal of Test and one-day competitions in the cricket-mad subcontinent.
The names of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore are now serious rivals to foreign soccer clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid among Indian sports fans.
The average attendance for each IPL game is about 26,000, but numbers rise significantly as the tournament goes on. “The IPL towers over everything in cricket, and among cricketers,” Australian writer Gideon Haigh told AFP.
– Big hitters like the West Indies’ Chris Gayle and home star Virat Kohli have always raised the IPL’s entertainment quotient with their towering sixes.
While Gayle is the clear leader with 265 sixes in 100 innings, Kohli has smashed 160 in 10 seasons with Royal Challengers Bangalore.
“Cheergirls” ensure the boundaries are suitably celebrated with booming music and a pom-pom flurry. Dressed in traditional dhoti and pagdi headgear, dancing drum squads sound off for sixes, fours and wickets while performing the bhangra dance — combining Punjabi folk traditions with western pop music.
– Even controversy does not dampen the IPL’s reputation. A 2013 spot-fixing scandal was the worst to hit the league but the fans kept flocking in.
Three of the eight teams from the inaugural edition, and two others since then, have been taken over by new owners, suspended or simply vanished altogether.
Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are making their IPL return after serving two-year bans for the spot-fixing saga. But the Indian cricket board is confident of tackling any form of corruption after renewing its tie-up with the International Cricket Council anti-corruption unit for this year’s season.
Ajit Singh, a former top police officer, has been called in to head the board’s anti-corruption unit.
Updated 06 April 2018
0
- Liverpool seeking to unearth next Arab star
- Salah is a hero is his homeland after firing them to the World Cup
CAIRO: On a perfectly manicured grass field in Cairo’s gated suburb of Madinaty, boys train in red football jerseys and dream of becoming the next Mohamed Salah.
At the Liverpool Academy, football players aged five to 18 train on the grounds of the British International School, nestled between brand new roads and development blocks.
“Here! Here!,” shouted Yehia Hammad to his teammates, waving his arms as they hurried around the field responding to directions given by coaches.
Yehia’s favorite player? “Mohamed Salah,” he answers with pride, sporting a thick mop of hair which resembles that of Liverpool’s high-scoring Egyptian international striker.
“I love football because it’s my favorite thing, my life, and my thoughts and everything,” said Hammad.
The young boy was accompanied by his father, Mostafa Hammad, a manager at a Danish pharmaceutical company, who also loves the sport.
Yehia Hammad’s dream is to be the next Salah, who rose to stardom in the English Premier League from humble beginnings in a village north of Cairo, in the Nile Delta.
“Even better than him,” said Hammad, cheekily.
To enrol him in the academy, Hammad’s parents pay a subscription fee of 8,000 Egyptian pounds (about $453) a year.
Counting in equipment, competition fees and sessions with a nutritionist, his parents spend more than 22,000 pounds per year, in a country where the average monthly salary is less than $250.
Mostafa Hammad said that previously there was a lack of international football academies in Egypt teaching children fundamental skills.
“With the presence of these academies, these values, this consistency, I think the coming period will produce excellent players in Egypt,” he said.
The Liverpool Academy is not focused on producing the next Salah, according to head coach David Ridler, a British former professional footballer who came to Cairo six years ago to run the Madinaty academy.
“Our program aims to bring Liverpool to a (different) country.”
The academies are directly managed by the Premier League club, with the goal being to “develop (players) as people as well as develop their football skills, and life skills as well.”
Most of the children attend one of the international private schools, where English is the main language.
Like most of his teammates, Hammad speaks in a mix of Egyptian Arabic and English.
Some parents at the academy even brag about how well their children have mastered the language.
Although many Egyptian support either Real Madrid or Barcelona, Liverpool have gained popularity since Salah joined the club this season.
As well as leading the Premier League scoring charts, Salah helped fire Egypt to a first World Cup appearance in 28 years, in Russia later this year.
His goals, speed and agility inspire Hammad and his teammates. But that’s not the only reason.
“He’s a good man,” said Hammad.
Salah is extremely respected in Egypt for his charity work.
Unlike Hammad, Salah never benefited from such upscale training facilities — nor, for that matter, did either of the world’s best two players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Yet it is the talent of these football stars and their success that has led to the expansion of academies in Egypt, according to Mohamed ‘Beebo’ Khaled, the Liverpool academy’s technical director and coach.
“It will take the academy a long time to produce someone like Messi or Cristiano or Salah,” Khaled said.
But the core of the academy’s “values” is to encourage children’s “ambition” to become the next Salah, added Khaled.
Beyond Madinaty, Liverpool have other academy branches in Rehab and New Cairo that are also new and affluent communities on the outskirts of the capital.
And while the setting for these academies is a world away from the dirt roads of Salah’s modest home village of Nagrig, it is his rise to the player who cost Liverpool £44 million ($60.8 million) from Roma in June that inspires them.
At the Liverpool Academy, football players aged five to 18 train on the grounds of the British International School, nestled between brand new roads and development blocks.
“Here! Here!,” shouted Yehia Hammad to his teammates, waving his arms as they hurried around the field responding to directions given by coaches.
Yehia’s favorite player? “Mohamed Salah,” he answers with pride, sporting a thick mop of hair which resembles that of Liverpool’s high-scoring Egyptian international striker.
“I love football because it’s my favorite thing, my life, and my thoughts and everything,” said Hammad.
The young boy was accompanied by his father, Mostafa Hammad, a manager at a Danish pharmaceutical company, who also loves the sport.
Yehia Hammad’s dream is to be the next Salah, who rose to stardom in the English Premier League from humble beginnings in a village north of Cairo, in the Nile Delta.
“Even better than him,” said Hammad, cheekily.
To enrol him in the academy, Hammad’s parents pay a subscription fee of 8,000 Egyptian pounds (about $453) a year.
Counting in equipment, competition fees and sessions with a nutritionist, his parents spend more than 22,000 pounds per year, in a country where the average monthly salary is less than $250.
Mostafa Hammad said that previously there was a lack of international football academies in Egypt teaching children fundamental skills.
“With the presence of these academies, these values, this consistency, I think the coming period will produce excellent players in Egypt,” he said.
The Liverpool Academy is not focused on producing the next Salah, according to head coach David Ridler, a British former professional footballer who came to Cairo six years ago to run the Madinaty academy.
“Our program aims to bring Liverpool to a (different) country.”
The academies are directly managed by the Premier League club, with the goal being to “develop (players) as people as well as develop their football skills, and life skills as well.”
Most of the children attend one of the international private schools, where English is the main language.
Like most of his teammates, Hammad speaks in a mix of Egyptian Arabic and English.
Some parents at the academy even brag about how well their children have mastered the language.
Although many Egyptian support either Real Madrid or Barcelona, Liverpool have gained popularity since Salah joined the club this season.
As well as leading the Premier League scoring charts, Salah helped fire Egypt to a first World Cup appearance in 28 years, in Russia later this year.
His goals, speed and agility inspire Hammad and his teammates. But that’s not the only reason.
“He’s a good man,” said Hammad.
Salah is extremely respected in Egypt for his charity work.
Unlike Hammad, Salah never benefited from such upscale training facilities — nor, for that matter, did either of the world’s best two players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Yet it is the talent of these football stars and their success that has led to the expansion of academies in Egypt, according to Mohamed ‘Beebo’ Khaled, the Liverpool academy’s technical director and coach.
“It will take the academy a long time to produce someone like Messi or Cristiano or Salah,” Khaled said.
But the core of the academy’s “values” is to encourage children’s “ambition” to become the next Salah, added Khaled.
Beyond Madinaty, Liverpool have other academy branches in Rehab and New Cairo that are also new and affluent communities on the outskirts of the capital.
And while the setting for these academies is a world away from the dirt roads of Salah’s modest home village of Nagrig, it is his rise to the player who cost Liverpool £44 million ($60.8 million) from Roma in June that inspires them.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.