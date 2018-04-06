Algeria seeks to cut energy consumption after oil earnings fall

Algiers: Algeria is offering motorists incentives to more than double the number of cars running on natural gas by 2021 in an effort to reduce consumption of costly imported fuel amid strained public finances, officials said.
The North African country has been struggling with a halving since 2014 of vital oil and gas revenues, which make up 60 percent of the budget and 95 percent of exports.
It has banned imports of 900 items, frozen public hiring and development projects, but now wants to tackle energy spending as the country — a member of the oil producer group OPEC — needs to save more.
Officials hope that making the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) more attractive will reduce gasoline and diesel consumption, 2.9 million tons of which Algeria needs to import annually.
The government is offering to cover partially the cost of car conversions for drivers, tax exemptions and a stable retail price for LPG, of which domestic output is sufficient.
In contrast, the pump price of subsidised gasoline and diesel has risen about 50 percent since 2016.
Algeria plans to convert 500,000 vehicles by 2021 and 1.1 million by 2030, said Mohamed Bouzeriba, head of the National Agency for the Promotion and Rationalization of the Use of Energy.
So far, only 200,000 cars run on gas out of a total 6 million.
Making the switch is appealing for some Algerians who complain about imported food inflation.
“As a taxi driver, only LPG can help me rebalance my budget,” Mohamed Tami said as he refilled his car.
Algeria, which has spent billions of dollars to provide cheap apartments and other benefits as a means of avoiding protests, is keen to tackle energy spending to maintain social order.
POWER
Authorities also want to cut electricity consumption. State utility Sonelgaz still needs aid despite a 20 percent power price increase two years ago, the first in more than a decade.
Demand for electricity has risen significantly in recent years due to infrastructure projects aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil and gas.
Algeria has also been building thousands of subsidised housing units and connecting them to the power grid.
To boost power output, the government plans to invite bids for the construction of three photovoltaic solar plants with a capacity of 4,000 megawatts, officials said.
In an effort to save power, the state electricity company has started to replace public lighting in some towns and roads under an energy-efficiency program.
Officials say measures may also include higher electricity prices for firms in the next few years.
“Everyone must comply with rationalization, especially in administrative and public buildings, social housing, schools and mosques as well as with public lighting,” Energy Minister Mustapha Guitouni said at a conference.
To hammer home the message, state television has launched campaigns urging people to reduce consumption. It is also promoting solar water heaters, energy-saving lamps and thermal insulation in the housing sector.
But analysts say making some appliances available may need additional spending as Algeria imports most of its needs.
Updated 30 min 21 sec ago
0
- Saudi Crown Prince met with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson.
- Mohammed bin Salman toured advanced technologies for both air and missile defense and satellite communications.
Sunnyvale, California: Lockheed Martin's top executive hosted on Friday the Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, at the company's Sunnyvale, California site.
Sunnyvale is home to many of the company's satellite programs as well as technologies for missile defense, solar array production and advanced research and development.
The Crown Prince and Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, toured advanced technologies for both air and missile defense and satellite communications. The visit included meeting with executives representing various programs in the company's portfolio, viewing key elements of the THAAD system and a tour of the satellite assembly and test facility where Lockheed Martin is building two communications satellites for Arabsat and the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST).
"For more than 50 years, we have been proud to partner for the national security and economic growth of Saudi Arabia," Hewson said. "That's why it was a special honor to host His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman at our Space facility here in Silicon Valley.THAAD is one of the key elements in the U.S. military's layered ballistic missile defense. It is one of most advanced missile systems on the planet and can hunt and blast incoming missiles right out of the sky from its truck-based launcher.
The interceptors fired from THAAD's launcher do not carry warheads and instead use pure kinetic energy to deliver "hit to kill" strikes to ballistic threats.
During the visit, he saw firsthand the powerful and innovative satellites being built for Arabsat, which will enhance the Kingdom's technological capabilities. He also met the Saudi engineers who have worked side-by-side with Lockheed Martin engineers to learn satellite assembly, integration, and test skills. And, together, they celebrated what these efforts will mean for building Saudi Arabia's future space industry and for increasing economic opportunity and job creation throughout the Kingdom."
In 2015 Arabsat and KACST awarded Lockheed Martin a contract for two LM 2100-based satellites: Arabsat-6A and Hellas-Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1. The two satellites will provide advanced telecommunications capabilities, including television, internet, telephone and secure communications, to important government users and commercial customers in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Both satellites are slated for delivery in 2018.
Lockheed Martin has had a presence in Saudi Arabia since 1965 with the first delivery of the C-130 Hercules. Since then, the company has continued to work to expand its footprint in the Kingdom in integrated air and missile defense systems, tactical and rotary wing technologies, maritime systems and satellite communications. The company's presence is supported by training initiatives that encourage and train the next generation of Saudi talent –ensuring the sustainability of the aerospace and defense industry and to support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.
Saudi Arabia is one of the top clients of the Bethesda, Maryland-based defense contractor. Last year, Riyadh expressed intent to procure more than $28 billion worth of Lockheed Martin combat ships, aircraft and missile defense systems over the next 10 years.
Sunnyvale is home to many of the company's satellite programs as well as technologies for missile defense, solar array production and advanced research and development.
The Crown Prince and Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, toured advanced technologies for both air and missile defense and satellite communications. The visit included meeting with executives representing various programs in the company's portfolio, viewing key elements of the THAAD system and a tour of the satellite assembly and test facility where Lockheed Martin is building two communications satellites for Arabsat and the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST).
"For more than 50 years, we have been proud to partner for the national security and economic growth of Saudi Arabia," Hewson said. "That's why it was a special honor to host His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman at our Space facility here in Silicon Valley.
The interceptors fired from THAAD's launcher do not carry warheads and instead use pure kinetic energy to deliver "hit to kill" strikes to ballistic threats.
During the visit, he saw firsthand the powerful and innovative satellites being built for Arabsat, which will enhance the Kingdom's technological capabilities. He also met the Saudi engineers who have worked side-by-side with Lockheed Martin engineers to learn satellite assembly, integration, and test skills. And, together, they celebrated what these efforts will mean for building Saudi Arabia's future space industry and for increasing economic opportunity and job creation throughout the Kingdom."
In 2015 Arabsat and KACST awarded Lockheed Martin a contract for two LM 2100-based satellites: Arabsat-6A and Hellas-Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1. The two satellites will provide advanced telecommunications capabilities, including television, internet, telephone and secure communications, to important government users and commercial customers in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Both satellites are slated for delivery in 2018.
Lockheed Martin has had a presence in Saudi Arabia since 1965 with the first delivery of the C-130 Hercules. Since then, the company has continued to work to expand its footprint in the Kingdom in integrated air and missile defense systems, tactical and rotary wing technologies, maritime systems and satellite communications. The company's presence is supported by training initiatives that encourage and train the next generation of Saudi talent –ensuring the sustainability of the aerospace and defense industry and to support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.
Saudi Arabia is one of the top clients of the Bethesda, Maryland-based defense contractor. Last year, Riyadh expressed intent to procure more than $28 billion worth of Lockheed Martin combat ships, aircraft and missile defense systems over the next 10 years.
Decoder
Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.