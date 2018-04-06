You are here

Philippine president says willing to take in Rohingya refugees

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he is “willing to accept” Rohingya refugees, “but we should split it with Europe.” (File Photo: AFP)
Ellie Aben
  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he is “willing to accept” Rohingya refugees
  • Duterte said he believes genocide is taking place in Myanmar
Ellie Aben
Manila: After rejecting a UN Human Rights Council resolution on Myanmar last month, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he is “willing to accept” Rohingya refugees, “but we should split it with Europe.”
He said he believes genocide is taking place in Myanmar, and criticized the international community for its inability to solve the problem.
Despite this, he described the country’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi as his “friend.” In January, Duterte advised the Nobel Peace Prize winner to ignore criticisms from human rights organizations over her silence on the persecution of Rohingya.
Political analyst Ramon Casiple said Manila’s rejection of the resolution is consistent with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) doctrine of non-interference, while Duterte’s willingness to take in Rohingya is consistent with the state policy of accepting refugees.
“We (the Philippines) don’t share Myanmar’s policies or views” on the Rohingya, Casiple told Arab News.
 
Ranjit Singh Rye of the Department of Political Science at the University of the Philippines told Arab News that Manila “didn’t want to take part in a global consensus against Myanmar because it’s a fellow ASEAN member.”
But Duterte’s statement on the Rohingya “is perfectly consistent” with the policy of ASEAN and the Philippines to accept refugees, especially from an ASEAN member, “and given the fact that there’s a real humanitarian crisis happening,” Rye said.
“Due to the humanitarian situation that has evolved, the Philippine government has to pitch in.”

Pakistani prime minister in Afghanistan to ease tensions

AP
  • Pakistan’s prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s visit to Kabul is his first since he became prime minister last year.
  • The two sides discussed counterterrorism, Afghan-led peace talks, and border violations.
AP
KABUL: Pakistan’s prime minister arrived in Afghanistan on Friday for a day-long visit many see as an effort to ease strained relations between the two neighbors and revive a push for peace talks with the Taliban.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was welcomed by Afghan President Asharf Ghani and the two inspected an honor guard at the Presidential Palace in Kabul before heading in for meetings.
A statement issued by the Afghan presidential palace after the meeting said the two sides discussed counterterrorism, Afghan-led peace talks and border violations. They also discussed refugee and repatriations issues, the exchange of prisoners and finalization of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for peace and solidarity.
Abbasi, accompanied by several other top Pakistani officials on the trip, his first to Kabul since becoming prime minister last year, is to hold meetings with a string of Afghan officials, according to Ghani’s spokesman, Shah Hussain Murtazawi.
Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies.
Pakistan, widely believed to be the only party that can bring the Taliban to the negotiating table, also insists its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated.
Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country’s militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.
Late on Thursday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement rejecting a claim made by Kabul that Pakistan violated Afghan airspace with Pakistani Air Force raids inside Afghan territory during counter-terrorism operations earlier in the week.
The statement said information about the ongoing “operations is shared with the Afghan security forces on a regular basis.” In the latest military actions, Pakistan told the Afghan about them and stressed that these operations were on Pakistani side of the border, it said.
Islamabad accuses Kabul of failing to take action against militant groups who continue to attack Pakistan from their sanctuaries across the border in Afghanistan.
“Pakistan urges Afghanistan to focus on taking effective counter-terrorism actions, including plugging in of large gaps existing along the Afghan side of Pakistan-Afghanistan border,” the statement said, adding that “it is also important that the Afghan government should refrain from the blame game.”
Also on Thursday, Javid Faisal, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, said that Pakistan’s support was critical to talks with the Taliban and that Abbasi’s visit would help improve the troubled Afghan-Pakistan relations.
