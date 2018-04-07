Paris conference raises over $11bn in pledges for Lebanon

PARIS: International donors pledged $11 billion in loans and grants Friday to help debt-ridden Lebanon at a conference in Paris that also sought to ensure the money is well spent in a country hit hard by the Syrian war next door.
French President Emmanuel Macron praised the international community’s “unprecedented mobilization” for Lebanon as crucial for building the conditions for a sustainable peace in the Middle East.
“At a time when the Levant probably lives one of the worst moments of its history ... it’s more important than ever to preserve the most precious asset: A peaceful, diverse and harmonious Lebanon,” Macron said.
In total, donors committed $10.2 billion in loans and $860 million in gifts, France’s ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher said on Twitter.
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri outlined his country’s grim situation, saying his nation’s stability is at stake.
“It is not the stability of Lebanon alone. This is the stability of the region and, therefore, of our world,” Hariri said, warning that a collapse in Lebanon could ricochet throughout the Middle East and Europe.
Fears of economic collapse in Lebanon are mounting ahead of next month’s parliamentary election, the first in nine years.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that France would provide 400 million euros ($489.3 million) in loans below market rates and would gift Lebanon another 150 million euros ($183.5 million).
“In a Middle East shaken by crises, wounded by civil wars, Lebanon remains a model of pluralism, tolerance and openness which we need,” he said.
“But Lebanon is not an island. It’s borne the full force of regional tensions and the Syria crisis,” he said, adding that it was also grappling with the threat of terrorism.
The meeting was not a classic donors’ conference, but meant to seek an investment plan around infrastructure, water and energy, delineate structural reforms, and mobilize the private sector, French officials have said.
Hariri, pointing out the impact of seven years of war in Syria, said that growth in Lebanon has dived from 8 percent to barely 1 percent.
Syria’s war has hindered land exports to Jordan, Iraq and Gulf Arab countries. Lebanon is also hosting 1.2 million refugees — accounting for nearly a quarter of the country’s population.
Rampant corruption by the country’s political class has taken another kind of toll, hollowing out infrastructure and basic services, with frequent water and electricity cutoffs.
Last week, Lebanon’s Parliament approved a budget — its second since 2005 — with a fiscal deficit of $4.8 billion. The national debt at the end of 2017 stood at $80 billion, or more than 150 percent of gross domestic product.
France has deep ties with Lebanon, a former protectorate.
Another conference on April 25 in Brussels will aim to help Lebanon better cope with Syrian refugees.
Some 40 countries sent representatives to the meeting.
The World Bank said it would “mobilize more than $4 billion over the next five years,” its chief executive Kristalina Georgieva announced on Twitter.
“Lebanon cannot succeed alone,” Hariri appealed, adding: “It’s not just a matter of Lebanon’s security, it’s about the security of the region and the whole world.”
The EU rowed in with a promise of 150 million euros, the Netherlands offered 300 million euros and Italy pledged 120 million euros, France’s ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher said.
France, which held mandate power over Lebanon for the first half of the 20th century, has been leading efforts to try stabilize the country.
The conference comes as Lebanon gears up for its first general elections in almost a decade in May with economic dark clouds gathering.
The government projects a deficit of $4.8 billion for 2018 — more than double the deficit in 2011, when Syria’s war started.
Economists say the state urgently needs to reduce its spending to avert a serious crisis. But public services such as water supplies, electricity and waste management have suffered huge underinvestment, compounding problems that date back decades.
JEDDAH: The Egyptian singer Mohammed Hamaki — renowned throughout the Arab world — took the stage of King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah on Thursday.
As the countdown to his appearance began, the crowd was entertained by a casanota band, whose melodies warmed up the crowds streaming into the auditorium.
Then Hamaki appeared on stage to be greeted by loud cheers — it was reported that they had been heard miles away from the venue.
As he finished his first song, in tribute to the crowd’s energy, Hamaki, called out “Jeddah ghair” (Jeddah is unique). He took requests from the audience and, in an interaction with them, he gave away the band’s drumsticks.
The 42-year-old singer began singing along alternate lines with the audience — singing a line and then letting his fans pick up with the lyrics and notes for the next.
“You all should audition for ‘The Voice’ next time. Your voices are amazing,” shouted Hamaki, a coach on The Voice Ahla Sawt.
”This concert will not be like any other I have done, because it won’t have songs from last year or recent album. We will cover songs from all 15 years of my career,” he promised. And he certainly didn’t disappoint as he opened up his songbook and delivered greatest hits such as “Ma Balash” (“Please Don’t”) “We Aftakrt” (“And I Remembered”),“Wahda Wahda” (”One by One”) and “Kan We Kan” (“It Was.”)
As the performance continued the crowd and the singer’s energy seemed to increase. Buoyed up by the crowd’s reaction, Hamaki performed more songs than originally planned, then wrapped up with “Kan We Kan” and a word of thanks to the organizers who had made the event possible.
“I am very excited to perform here, as this is an exceptional concert,” Hamaki told Arab News. “I love the people here, they are very hospitable and professional.”
“I have performed in many countries before, but performing here in Saudi Arabia for the first time is so exciting. I hope to put smiles on my fans’ faces.”
He certainly succeeded in his ambition as fan Sarah Ahmad, 23, who summed up the feelings of many, when she said: “I can’t believe a day has come where I am able to see Hamaki live. I am such a big fan of his.”
