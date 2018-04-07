Palestinian journalist dies from gunshot wounds

KHUZAA, Gaza Strip: Gaza health officials say a well-known Palestinian journalist has died from a gunshot wound sustained while covering demonstrations near the Israeli border.
They say Yasser Murtaga was among two people to die overnight after being shot during Friday’s demonstrations. Their deaths raised Friday’s death toll to nine.
Murtaga was shot in the southern town of Khuzaa, which was engulfed in thick black smoke caused by burning tires set alight by demonstrators. He was over 100 meters (yards) from the border, wearing a flak jacket marked “press” and holding his camera when he was shot.
Murtaga worked for Ain media, a local TV production company.
The Israeli military has said it fired only at “instigators” involved in violence. It had no immediate comment.
CAIRO: Egypt’s most popular newspaper has sacked its editor over its coverage of last month’s presidential election, which critics have dubbed undemocratic.
CEO Abdel-Moneim Said of Al-Masry Al-Youm dismissed the paper’s chief editor, Mohammed El-Sayyed Saleh. The dismissal was dated April 4 and confirmed by the paper’s reporters on Friday.
The move followed complains by election authorities which described the paper’s coverage as an “insult.”
The paper ran a piece last month about state-orchestrated efforts to mobilize voters using rewards. After complaints were sent in, the paper ran an apology.
The chief editor was referred for questioning while the state prosecutor opened an investigation into the paper’s election coverage.
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi was re-elected for a second term, getting 97 percent of the vote in a virtually one-man contest.
