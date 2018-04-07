Omani police arrest 20 expats for dressing ‘inappropriately’

Arab News

DUBAI: A Tunisian military squad clashed with militants in the mountains of the north-western province of El Kef, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

A statement issued by the Tunisian Ministry of Defence said that ground and air military units were combing the area and tracking militants on Friday.

The ministry pointed out that during the operation, a Kalashnikov cache was stored with ammunition, hand-made landmines, various equipment for the manufacture of mines, a bayonet as well as food.