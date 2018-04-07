Omani police arrest 20 expats for dressing ‘inappropriately’

DUBAI: Omani police arrested 20 expatriate women for dressing inappropriately in public places, a statement released by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Friday.
“The Criminal Investigation Department of Bausher Police station of Muscat police command arrested 20 women for appearing in inappropriate manner,” they announced on their social media accounts.
The expats were arrested in public areas in Bausher’s Khuwair area, an official of the ROP said.
Updated 54 min 2 sec ago
0
DUBAI: A Tunisian military squad clashed with militants in the mountains of the north-western province of El Kef, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.
A statement issued by the Tunisian Ministry of Defence said that ground and air military units were combing the area and tracking militants on Friday.
The ministry pointed out that during the operation, a Kalashnikov cache was stored with ammunition, hand-made landmines, various equipment for the manufacture of mines, a bayonet as well as food.
A statement issued by the Tunisian Ministry of Defence said that ground and air military units were combing the area and tracking militants on Friday.
The ministry pointed out that during the operation, a Kalashnikov cache was stored with ammunition, hand-made landmines, various equipment for the manufacture of mines, a bayonet as well as food.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.