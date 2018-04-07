Liverpool splutter without Mohamed Salah in Merseyside derby stalemate with Everton

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool were rendered impotent without Mohamed Salah as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton in Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.
Egypt winger Salah, the key figure in Liverpool’s impressive campaign, was left out due to a minor groin injury as Jurgen Klopp tried to give his main man a chance to be fit for their decisive Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday.
Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke looked rusty as they were given rare starts, with the latter failing to take either of two early chances.
Roberto Firmino appeared as a late substitute in an attempt to find a winner, but third placed Liverpool had to settle for a point.
They did, though, extend their unbeaten run in Merseyside derbies to 17 matches, as Seamus Coleman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both failed to take late Everton chances.
Klopp had a big decision to make regarding his team selection, with Liverpool three days away from the second leg of their quarter-final against City following Wednesday’s 3-0 victory
The fact that he made five changes showed where his priorities lie at the moment.
Ings was starting a league match for the first time since Klopp took charge two-and-a-half years ago, having fought back from two cruciate knee ligament injuries, while Solanke was making only his fourth league start for the club.
In addition, Nathaniel Clyne began a match for the first time in 11 months after recovering from a serious back problem, while central defender Ragnar Klavan was pressed into service at left-back, having played just 11 minutes since New Year’s Day.
Inevitably, given those changes, Liverpool did not click as they usually do.
Solanke lacked the kind of sharpness that Salah and Firmino have made second nature.
Presented with two good chances in the first 16 minutes, he took neither.
First he glanced wide from James Milner’s angled delivery, and then, when Coleman made a mess of clearing Clyne’s cross on the run, the striker could only steer his first-time shot straight at Jordan Pickford.
Pickford looks increasingly likely to be England’s goalkeeper at the World Cup later this year, having grown in confidence as the season has gone on.
His shot-stopping has rarely been in question, and he produced a fine flying save late in the half to turn away a shot from Milner, who had cut in from the left.
Liverpool enjoyed the bulk of possession despite their disjointed look, which was partly down to Everton’s lack of adventure.
Sam Allardyce had written in his program notes about derbies being occasions to be inspired by, but his team lacked spark until the final 10 minutes and gave away the ball too often.
Even though Everton did enjoy bursts of pressure, Cenk Tosun was a frustrated figure up front for the most part.
Yet Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius still needed to be alert, making perhaps the save of the first half when he tipped away Yannick Bolasie’s 25-yard curler, bound for the top corner.
The home side might even have won the match at the end, as the Turkey forward headed Theo Walcott’s cross toward the far post, where Coleman just failed to turn the ball in.
Calvert-Lewin then steered over with only Karius to beat.
Liverpool were prepared to show aggression, with Ings involved in a confrontation with Coleman that needed the intervention of referee Michael Oliver and both captains to sort out.
It got the crowd going, but they would not have a goal to cheer.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s cricket chiefs hope the country can host a full series by 2020, after a successful tour by the West Indies sparked hopes of an international revival.
The three-match series against the World Twenty20 champions, staged in the once militancy-wracked port city of Karachi, was accompanied by a wave of optimism, with enthusiastic fans braving heavy security checks to express their gratitude to the West Indies for the visit which ended Tuesday.
Last month Karachi also hosted the final of the popular Pakistan Super League, the biggest cricket event in the city since a 2009 attack on the visiting Sri Lankan team in Lahore drove international cricket from the country.
Pakistan was forced to host its international fixtures in the United Arab Emirates. But with security dramatically improving in the last three years, the Pakistan Cricket Board has been taking “gradual steps” to bring them back, PCB chairman Najam Sethi said.
“They are bearing positive results,” he told AFP.
“We will host more PSL matches next year and by that time almost all the top international players from top cricketing nations will have played in Pakistan,” he predicted.
“Then we can convince their boards to send national teams for a full series to Pakistan in 2020.”
His confidence is striking, coming after so many false starts.
Sri Lanka had agreed to return in 2011, but an attack on a Karachi naval base derailed that hope. The PCB then convinced Ireland to tour in 2014, only to have the trip canceled after militants attacked the Karachi airport.
Bangladesh also declined tours not once but twice out of unspecified security concerns, after initially agreeing in 2012.
But in 2015 the sound of the Pakistani national anthem rang out at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium once more as minnows Zimbabwe became the first international team to return.
Unprecedented security was put in place with some 30,000 policemen and military personnel on guard as spectators braved heat and security checkpoints to attend the first international match in the country in six years.
Not everyone touted it as a success. “What kind of message of peace will we send abroad by arranging the match after closing down shops and roads?” grumbled former Pakistan captain-turned-politician Imran Khan at the time.
But security has continued to improve under a military crackdown, and confidence has been steadily growing, despite continued sporadic attacks and strong warnings from critics that Pakistan has not done enough to get to the root causes of extremism.
In 2017 Pakistan hosted the PSL final in Lahore. Some top foreign players — like Kevin Pietersen of England, Shane Watson of Australia and Rilee Rossouw of South Africa — stayed away.
But those who came, like double World Twenty20 winning West Indian captain Darren Sammy, were won over.
That led to a visit by a World XI side, then the emotional return by the Sri Lankan team in October last year, a hugely symbolic event that also saw Pakistanis turn out in their thousands to welcome the visitors with open arms.
Sammy — a Pakistani crowd favorite — returned for two PSL play-offs in Lahore and the final in Karachi this year, and his presence influenced former teammates Andre Fletcher, Samuel Badree and Chadwick Walton to be part of the West Indies team.
Security remained an enormous issue, however, with massive, head-of-state level arrangements made for each visit. A security company appointed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) under its Pakistan Task Team had greenlit the matches.
“We realized that matches caused inconvenience for Lahorites and Karachiites, but they were a big gain for Pakistan,” Sethi said.
Now the PCB is setting its sights on bigger teams, with hopes that sides such as South Africa could tour by next year. Pakistan’s Interior Minister has also invited the England team to come.
Former Pakistan captain-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja praised the efforts in a newspaper column recently.
Pakistan, he wrote, “will fight tooth and nail to bring international cricket back home.”
