Agence France Presse: Pakistan firmly on road to cricket revival, says PCB

Agence France Presse states that Pakistan's cricket chiefs hope the country can host a full series by 2020, after a successful tour by the West Indies sparked hopes of an international revival. The three-match series against the World Twenty20 champions, staged in the once militancy-wracked port city of Karachi, was accompanied by a wave of optimism, with enthusiastic fans braving heavy security checks to express their gratitude to the West Indies for the visit which ended Tuesday.