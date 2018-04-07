You are here

  • Home
  • Agence France Presse: Pakistan firmly on road to cricket revival, says PCB

Agence France Presse: Pakistan firmly on road to cricket revival, says PCB

West Indies' Andre Fletcher hits boundary as Pakistani wicketkeeper and captain Sarfraz Ahmed looks on during the final of the Twenty20 match in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP)
Updated 35 min ago
Arab News Pakistan
0
Updated 35 min ago
Arab News Pakistan
45678
April 07: Agence France Presse states that Pakistan's cricket chiefs hope the country can host a full series by 2020, after a successful tour by the West Indies sparked hopes of an international revival. The three-match series against the World Twenty20 champions, staged in the once militancy-wracked port city of Karachi, was accompanied by a wave of optimism, with enthusiastic fans braving heavy security checks to express their gratitude to the West Indies for the visit which ended Tuesday.
Read More I

The Express Tribune: Pakistan bans cryptocurrencies

Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
0
Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
45678
April 6: The Express Tribune states that in a major development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has banned cryptocurrencies in the country. While the volume of trading remains on the lower side in Pakistan, Bitcoin’s phenomenal rise in value during 2017 has tempted many to open accounts with various exchanges and trade.
Read More I

Latest updates

The Express Tribune: Pakistan bans cryptocurrencies
0
The Express Tribune: Pak-Afghan leaders reiterate need for achieving regional security
0
The Express Tribune: UK military chief lauds Pakistan Army over Girdi Jungle sanitization operation
0
Dawn: Pakistan has sought UN's mediation in Kashmir dispute, India has opposed it — UN secretary general
0
Liverpool splutter without Mohamed Salah in Merseyside derby stalemate with Everton
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.