Agence France Presse: Pakistan firmly on road to cricket revival, says PCB

April 07: Agence France Presse states that Pakistan's cricket chiefs hope the country can host a full series by 2020, after a successful tour by the West Indies sparked hopes of an international revival. The three-match series against the World Twenty20 champions, staged in the once militancy-wracked port city of Karachi, was accompanied by a wave of optimism, with enthusiastic fans braving heavy security checks to express their gratitude to the West Indies for the visit which ended Tuesday.
Read More I
Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
0
April 6: The Express Tribune states that in a major development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has banned cryptocurrencies in the country. While the volume of trading remains on the lower side in Pakistan, Bitcoin’s phenomenal rise in value during 2017 has tempted many to open accounts with various exchanges and trade.
Read More I
Read More I
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.