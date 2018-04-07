Dawn: Pakistan has sought UN's mediation in Kashmir dispute, India has opposed it — UN secretary general

The Nation states that Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan has inaugurated a new livery of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), said a spokesman for the airline here Friday. He said the national flag carrier has introduced a new livery with its logo and design to include a painting of markhor, a national animal which inhabits the mountainous regions of Pakistan. Markhor will be visible on the aircraft tail, while the cockpit of PIA planes integrates Pakistan’s flag and the word PIA written in English and Urdu.