Dawn: Pakistan has sought UN's mediation in Kashmir dispute, India has opposed it — UN secretary general

April 6: Dawn states that United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that the body was following the Kashmir situation "very closely". "Obviously this [Kashmir] is a situation that we continue to follow and follow very closely,” Guterres' said in a statement released by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, a few days after at least 17 people were killed by the Indian army in held Kashmir in a fresh wave of violence.
Updated 22 min 14 sec ago
April 7: The Nation states that Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan has inaugurated a new livery of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), said a spokesman for the airline here Friday. He said the national flag carrier has introduced a new livery with its logo and design to include a painting of markhor, a national animal which inhabits the mountainous regions of Pakistan. Markhor will be visible on the aircraft tail, while the cockpit of PIA planes integrates Pakistan’s flag and the word PIA written in English and Urdu.
