Tolo News: Ghani, Abbasi agree to 7 key principles for action plan

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inspect the honor guard at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan on April 6, 2018. (REUTERS)
April 06: Tolo News states thsat President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi held talks in Kabul on Friday where they agreed to seven key principles to finalize Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).
April 6: The Express Tribune states that in a major development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has banned cryptocurrencies in the country. While the volume of trading remains on the lower side in Pakistan, Bitcoin’s phenomenal rise in value during 2017 has tempted many to open accounts with various exchanges and trade.
