The Express Tribune: UK military chief lauds Pakistan Army over Girdi Jungle sanitization operation

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, right, with British Chief of General Staff Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter during his two-day visit to Pakistan. (Photo courtesy: ISPR)
April 6: The Express Tribune report by News Desk states that Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter visited on Friday various parts of Balochistan including Girdi Jungle and Pak-Afghan border areas along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the delegation was given a detailed briefing on security situation and operations in support of “Khushal Balochistan” program.
Dawn: Pakistan has sought UN's mediation in Kashmir dispute, India has opposed it — UN secretary general

April 6: Dawn states that United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that the body was following the Kashmir situation "very closely". "Obviously this [Kashmir] is a situation that we continue to follow and follow very closely,” Guterres' said in a statement released by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, a few days after at least 17 people were killed by the Indian army in held Kashmir in a fresh wave of violence.
