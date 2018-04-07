The Express Tribune: Pak-Afghan leaders reiterate need for achieving regional security

April 6: The Express Tribune report by News Desk states that in his first visit to Kabul, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi agreed on achieving the common aim of regional security through connectivity during a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He also extended an invitation to president Ghani to visit Pakistan “at his earliest convenience.” After the meeting with President Ghani, PM Abbasi and his entourage arrived at the office of Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah for consultations.
April 6: The Express Tribune report by News Desk states that Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter visited on Friday various parts of Balochistan including Girdi Jungle and Pak-Afghan border areas along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the delegation was given a detailed briefing on security situation and operations in support of “Khushal Balochistan” program.
