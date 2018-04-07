Voice of America: Experts Warn: India-Pakistan Proxy War Detrimental to Afghan Peace

Voice of America report by Aman Azhar states that as Pakistan, Afghanistan and U.S. officials meet to discuss peace efforts, regional experts are cautioning such a plan would remain elusive until Pakistan and India agree to ease their proxy war that continues to play out in neighboring Afghanistan. Analysts, however, are skeptical whether the fresh diplomatic push by the United States will be sufficient to realign the security calculus in South Asia, given the long-standing animosity between Pakistan and India.