Voice of America: Experts Warn: India-Pakistan Proxy War Detrimental to Afghan Peace

Pakistan army soldiers gathered at a forward area post on the Line of Control. (AP)
Arab News Pakistan
Arab News Pakistan
April 06: Voice of America report by Aman Azhar states that as Pakistan, Afghanistan and U.S. officials meet to discuss peace efforts, regional experts are cautioning such a plan would remain elusive until Pakistan and India agree to ease their proxy war that continues to play out in neighboring Afghanistan. Analysts, however, are skeptical whether the fresh diplomatic push by the United States will be sufficient to realign the security calculus in South Asia, given the long-standing animosity between Pakistan and India.
The Express Tribune: Pakistan bans cryptocurrencies

Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
April 6: The Express Tribune states that in a major development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has banned cryptocurrencies in the country. While the volume of trading remains on the lower side in Pakistan, Bitcoin’s phenomenal rise in value during 2017 has tempted many to open accounts with various exchanges and trade.
