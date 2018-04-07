The Express Tribune: Pakistan bans cryptocurrencies

The Express Tribune report by News Desk states that in his first visit to Kabul, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi agreed on achieving the common aim of regional security through connectivity during a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He also extended an invitation to president Ghani to visit Pakistan “at his earliest convenience.” After the meeting with President Ghani, PM Abbasi and his entourage arrived at the office of Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah for consultations.