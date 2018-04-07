You are here

The Express Tribune: Pakistan bans cryptocurrencies

In this file photo, a Bitcoin (virtual currency) coin is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, June 23, 2017. (REUTERS)
April 6: The Express Tribune states that in a major development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has banned cryptocurrencies in the country. While the volume of trading remains on the lower side in Pakistan, Bitcoin’s phenomenal rise in value during 2017 has tempted many to open accounts with various exchanges and trade.
The Express Tribune: Pak-Afghan leaders reiterate need for achieving regional security

April 6: The Express Tribune report by News Desk states that in his first visit to Kabul, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi agreed on achieving the common aim of regional security through connectivity during a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He also extended an invitation to president Ghani to visit Pakistan “at his earliest convenience.” After the meeting with President Ghani, PM Abbasi and his entourage arrived at the office of Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah for consultations.
