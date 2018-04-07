Anadolu Agency: Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss ‘action plan for peace’

April 06: Anadolu Agency report by Shadi Khan Saif states that Pakistani premier made a breakthrough visit to capital Kabul on Friday where he discussed an “action plan for peace and reconciliation” with Afghan leaders, according to an official statement. Despite tense ties between the two countries amid allegations of cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was given a red-carpet welcome by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on arrival at the presidential palace.
April 6: The Express Tribune states that in a major development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has banned cryptocurrencies in the country. While the volume of trading remains on the lower side in Pakistan, Bitcoin’s phenomenal rise in value during 2017 has tempted many to open accounts with various exchanges and trade.
