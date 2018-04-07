Anadolu Agency: Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss ‘action plan for peace’

Anadolu Agency report by Shadi Khan Saif states that Pakistani premier made a breakthrough visit to capital Kabul on Friday where he discussed an “action plan for peace and reconciliation” with Afghan leaders, according to an official statement. Despite tense ties between the two countries amid allegations of cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was given a red-carpet welcome by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on arrival at the presidential palace.