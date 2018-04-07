You are here

  Global Research: Russia-Pakistan Military Relations: On the Path to a Strategic Partnership

Global Research: Russia-Pakistan Military Relations: On the Path to a Strategic Partnership

In this file photo, Pakistani military officials, right, meet with Russian troops upon their arrival at an undisclosed military base in Pakistan. (AFP)
April 06: Global Research report by Andrew Korybko states that Russia and Pakistan have been engaged in a fast-moving and comprehensive rapprochement across the past couple of years that’s put their relations on the trajectory of a strategic partnership, with the statements made by their Defense Ministers after their interaction at this year’s Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) showing that their military ties in particular on definitely on the right track.
The Express Tribune: Pakistan bans cryptocurrencies

April 6: The Express Tribune states that in a major development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has banned cryptocurrencies in the country. While the volume of trading remains on the lower side in Pakistan, Bitcoin’s phenomenal rise in value during 2017 has tempted many to open accounts with various exchanges and trade.
