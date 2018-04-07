Old Easter tradition on the Greek island of Corfu is a smash

Corfu: Orthodox Easter celebrations on the Greek island of Corfu were a smash on Saturday — literally.
Corfiots mark Holy Saturday with a strange old custom referred to as the “botides” — where large clay jugs filled with water are thrown from the balconies of homes in the center of town, smashing into pieces onto the streets below as thousands gather around to watch.
Visitors come from across the country and abroad to view the popular event. The sound of the pots crashing is thunderous, and fearless spectators stand quite close to the crash sites, struck by the spray of water and shards of clay, although local organizers said no one has ever been seriously injured during the custom.
“I am very happy, because people come from far away, and that is why we do this, they like it very much, they have become hooked on the custom,” said Corfu resident Nikos Voskopoulos, who has been an enthusiastic pot-thrower for 20 years.
Islanders said they believe the custom helps ward off bad spirits, and spectators take pieces of the smashed pots home as good luck charms.
The exact origin of the custom is unclear. According to the municipality, one popular belief is that it originated with the Venetians who ruled Corfu between the 14th and 18th centuries. To mark the new year, the Venetians would throw out their old belongings to make way for new ones in order to make a fresh start to the new year.
The Greeks adopted the custom, introduced clay pots, and moved it to Easter, one of the most important holidays in the Greek religious calendar. There are also Biblical references to the smashing of clay pottery, symbolizing the divine striking down enemies.
Another belief is that the custom has roots in ancient Greece. In April the ancient Greeks would throw out their old clay planting pots and plant seeds in new ones to mark the coming of spring.
- The trip taken by Mohammed Nufal will take 65 days to complete
- Nufal will cover 5,000 kilometers on his epic journey through seven countries
CAIRO: An Egyptian cyclist has set off on Saturday from the heart of downtown Cairo heading to Moscow to support Egypt’s national soccer team in the World Cup.
Mohammed Nufal, 24, embarked on the long-haul journey from the famed Tahrir Square and is planning to traverse seven countries across three continents including Jordan, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine. Nufal said he will only take a flight from Jordan to Bulgaria to bypass war-torn Syria.
“The languages are among the biggest challenges,” Nufal told The Associated Press. “I will deal with that using translation apps and sign language.”
He expects the weather to be bearable during the trek.
According to his official Facebook page, Nufal said his trip would take 65 days covering a distance of some 5,000 kilometers (3,160 miles). He expects to take nine days to travel 800 kilometers in Egypt alone, where his last stop will be in south Sinai’s Nuweiba, before heading to Jordan.
Nufal had previously biked for 70 days to Gabon, passing through Chad, Sudan and Cameroon.
Egypt qualified for this year’s World Cup for the first time since 1990.
