Egypt court suspends ban on Uber and Careem’s services

An employee shows the logo of ride-hailing company Careem on his mobile in this file photo. (Reuters)
Updated 07 April 2018
AP
  • An Egyptian court deemed it illegal to use private vehicles for taxi services and ordered Uber and Careem’s apps to be blocked in March.
  • Uber was founded in 2010 in San Francisco while its competitor Careem was founded in 2012 in Dubai.
Cairo: An Egyptian court has ordered the suspension of a ruling to revoke the licenses of the country’s ride-hailing services, Uber and Careem.
Saturday’s decision by the Cairo Court of Urgent Matters allows the two companies to operate until a higher court rules on an appeal against the ban.
In March, an Egyptian court deemed it illegal to use private vehicles for taxi services and ordered Uber and Careem’s apps to be blocked.
They have since continued operating nonetheless. Parliament is currently discussing a bill to legalize their work.
Taxi drivers have long complained that both companies enjoy unfair advantages as they neither pay the same taxes nor follow comparable licensing procedures.
Uber was founded in 2010 in San Francisco while its competitor Careem was founded in 2012 in Dubai.
Air France strike gathers steam; third of flights cancelled

PARIS: Some 30 percent of Air France flights have been canceled as strikes over pay rises appear to be intensifying.
Saturday’s one-day walkout is affecting international and domestic travel, notably a quarter of flights at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports. Air France is urging passengers to check the status of their flights and offering to change tickets for free.
It’s the fifth Air France strike since February, and the number of canceled flights is rising. Unions this week announced more strikes this month to coincide with national rail walkouts.
Air France unions want 6 percent pay raises after years of salary freezes. Air France is offering 1 percent raises, saying anything higher will hurt its turnaround efforts.
The strikes cost Air France millions of euros a day..
