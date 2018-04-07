Paul Pogba leads Manchester United’s stunning fightback to make City wait for title

MANCHESTER: Manchester United delayed the English Premier League title celebrations of fierce rival Manchester City after coming from two goals down to win 3-2 in a thrilling derby on Saturday.
City's players might have to wait another two weeks to get their hands on the trophy following a second-half collapse at Etihad Stadium sparked by two quick goals by Paul Pogba — the man apparently offered to City in January, according to an extraordinary pre-match revelation by Pep Guardiola.
City toyed with United in the first half, scoring through Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan, and threatened to put its neighbor out of sight to wrap up the title with a record six matches to spare.
United was a different side after halftime. Pogba — playing with blue dye in his hair, a contentious decision in the circumstances — finished off a flowing team move to reduce the deficit in the 53rd before equalizing off a header from Alexis Sanchez's cross.
Chris Smalling scored the winning goal by volleying in Sanchez's free kick in the 69th.
City's lead was trimmed to 13 points by United, meaning even a win at Tottenham next Saturday would not secure City a third league title in six years. In that case, United could prolong the title race by beating West Bromwich Albion a day later.
It will be a satisfying win for Jose Mourinho over his big managerial rival Pep Guardiola, even though he will surely be beaten to the title by the Spaniard.
Mourinho insisted publicly that his priority on Saturday was to get a win to consolidate second place in the standings and it did just that. With third-place Liverpool held at local rival Everton to 0-0 hours earlier, United is four points clear in second.
Winning the Premier League never comes easy for City, even in a record-breaking season like this one. Its previous title wins came in 2012 and 2014, sealing the trophy only on the final day on both occasions.
This loss comes three days after losing to Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at Anfield. The return leg is at Etihad on Tuesday — Guardiola fielded a slightly weakened side against United as a result — and confidence cannot be high going into it.
As for Pogba, it completes a strange 24 hours after being thrust into the center of a storm on Friday by Guardiola saying he was offered the chance to sign the France midfielder by the player's agent, Mino Raiola.
Pogba had a brief chat with Guardiola after the final whistle, then went to United's fans and patted the badge on his chest.
SAKHIR, Bahrain: Sebastian Vettel took pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix followed by Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen on Saturday.
World champion Lewis Hamilton could only manage fourth, and will start from ninth on Sunday after incurring a grid penalty.
Raikkonen looked like he was going to get his first pole since last year’s Monaco GP, but Vettel beat his time right at the end of qualifying under floodlights to clinch his 51st pole.
“It was quite intense,” Vettel said. “The car has been excellent all weekend.”
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was third.
“It’s disappointing for us not to be on the front row,” Bottas said.
Ferrari’s evening got even better when Hamilton finished behind Bottas, his teammate. Hamilton’s five-place grid penalty is because he needed a gearbox change on Friday.
“Hopefully Lewis can come back and put some pressure on these guys,” Bottas said.
Drivers must use gearboxes for six consecutive races before being allowed a new one. Hamilton’s problem was caused by a hydraulic leak sustained during the season-opening Australian GP two weeks ago.
Vettel, last year’s championship runner-up, has a golden chance to extend his overall lead. The German driver won in Melbourne — his 48th career win and 100th podium — with Hamilton finishing second after his team made an error of judgment during Vettel’s pitstop.
Daniel Ricciardo qualified fifth on Saturday but his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen managed only 15th after crashing in Q1.
It was a clumsy error from the 20-year-old Verstappen.
Heading into turn 2, he slid sideways off and thudded into the crash barriers, the left front wheel of his car mangled. It has been a poor start to the season from Verstappen. He span his car after pushing too hard early on in Melbourne two weeks ago and finished sixth.
At the start of qualifying, Romain Grosjean (Haas), Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin (both Williams), Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc (both Sauber) were eliminated from Q1.
New Zealand driver Brendon Hartley complained about damage to his left front wing and soon find out why: he had hit a bird. He’d done enough to make it into Q2, however.
Hartley, Verstappen and Force India’s Sergio Perez were then eliminated from Q2, along with Fernando Alonso and his McLaren teammate Stoffel Vandoorne.
It was a blow to McLaren, after both drivers finished the race in Melbourne in the top 10, with Alonso in fifth place.
McLaren entered the season with high hopes after switching to Renault engines, following three troublesome seasons with Honda. But Toro Rosso chose to work with the Japanese engine supplier and both of their drivers did better in qualifying than McLaren.
Earlier, Raikkonen posted the fastest time in the third and final practice.
Hamilton expressed his annoyance over team radio as he came into the pit lane after P3, saying spectators got too close to his Mercedes.
“Who were those people on the left-hand side?” the British driver said. “I was coming in at some speed, I could have killed them.”
It was a frustrating day for Hamilton, who is vying with Vettel for a fifth world title to move level with Argentine great Juan Manuel Fangio.
