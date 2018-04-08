Man, 67, killed in raging fire at Trump Tower in New York

NEW YORK: A raging fire that tore through a 50th-floor apartment at Trump Tower killed a man inside and sent flames and thick, black smoke pouring from windows of the president’s namesake skyscraper.
New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the cause of Saturday’s blaze is not yet known but the apartment was “virtually entirely on fire” when firefighters arrived after 5:30 p.m.
“It was a very difficult fire, as you can imagine,” Nigro told reporters outside the building in midtown Manhattan. “The apartment is quite large.”
Todd Brassner, 67, who was in the apartment, was taken to a hospital and died a short time later, the New York Police Department said. Property records obtained by The Associated Press indicate Brassner was an art dealer who had purchased his 50th-floor unit in 1996.
Officials said four firefighters also suffered minor injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
Shortly after news of the fire broke, Trump, who was in Washington, tweeted: “Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!“
Asked if that assessment was accurate, Nigro said, “It’s a well-built building. The upper floors, the residence floors, are not sprinklered.”
Fire sprinklers were not required in New York City high-rises when Trump Tower was completed in 1983. Subsequent updates to the building code required commercial skyscrapers to install the sprinklers retroactively, but owners of older residential high-rises are not required to install sprinklers unless the building undergoes major renovations.
Some fire-safety advocates pushed for a requirement that older apartment buildings be retrofitted with sprinklers when New York City passed a law requiring them in new residential highrises in 1999, but officials in the administration of then-mayor Rudy Giuliani said that would be too expensive.
Nigro noted that no member of the Trump family was in the 664-foot tower Saturday.
Trump’s family has an apartment on the top floors of the 58-story building, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office. The headquarters of the Trump Organization is on the 26th floor.
Nigro said firefighters and Secret Service members checked on the condition of Trump’s apartment. About 200 firefighters and emergency medical service workers responded to the fire, he said.
Some residents said they didn’t get any notification from building management to evacuate.
Lalitha Masson, a 76-year-old resident, called it “a very, very terrifying experience.”
Masson told The New York Times that she did not receive any announcement about leaving, and that when she called the front desk no one answered.
“When I saw the television, I thought we were finished,” said Masson, who lives on the 36th floor with her husband, Narinder, who is 79 and has Parkinson’s disease.
She said she started praying because she felt it was the end.
“I called my oldest son and said goodbye to him because the way it looked everything was falling out of the window, and it reminded me of 9/11,” Masson said.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak unveiled a lavish election manifesto with cash benefits targeting rural ethnic Malays, his key voting bloc, as he faces an unprecedented challenge from a revived opposition led by his former mentor, Mahathir Mohamad.
Najib, 64, is seeking a third term in office under pressure to improve his National Front coalition’s performance after support eroded in the last two elections. He has been dogged by a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund, which is under investigation in the US and other countries for allegations of cross-border embezzlement and money laundering.
The 220-page election manifesto, which includes 364 pledges, was launched Saturday, the day Parliament was dissolved to pave the way for national polls expected in early May.
His campaign slogan “Make my country great with BN” — the Malay acronym for the National Front — has similarities with President Donald Trump’s 2016 election motto “Make America great again.”
“This election is not about Najib versus the opposition leader. This election is not about BN versus the opposition,” Najib told tens of thousands of supporters at the manifesto launching at a sports stadium near Kuala Lumpur. “The key question is which side can provide a better life for you, your family, children and grandchildren, as well as their future.”
Veteran opposition lawmaker Lim Kit Siang said the manifesto was “wrong and misleading.” He said the 1MDB fiasco had turned Malaysia into a “global kleptocracy” and that voting for the ruling coalition will not make it great but will destroy Malaysia.
The US Justice Department says at least $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by associates of Najib and it is working to seize $1.7 billion allegedly taken from the fund to buy assets in the US
Najib faces a strong challenge from 92-year-old Mahathir, Asia’s longest-serving leader for 22 years before he retired in 2003. Mahathir returned to politics two years ago amid anger over the fiasco at 1MDB, which was set up and previously led by Najib, but which accumulated billions in debt. Mahathir now leads a four-party opposition alliance to oust Najib.
Mahathir accused Najib of “terrorizing” his opponents to win the polls after his nascent political party was ordered to temporarily disband over registration requirements.
Analysts expect Najib to win due to recent electoral boundary changes, a buoyant economy and strong support from rural Malays, the bedrock of support for his coalition in a multi-racial nation that also includes ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.
The opposition has not managed to gain much ground in eastern Sabah and Sarawak states on Borneo island, which account for a quarter of parliamentary seats. It’s also unclear how much influence Mahathir has among rural Malays.
The 1MDB saga hasn’t really hurt Najib’s support among rural Malays, who are more irked with the rising cost of living.
Najib promised in his manifesto to almost double the maximum annual cash handouts to 7 million poor people, mostly Malays, from 1,200 ringgit ($310) to 2,000 ringgit ($517). He pledged to erase debts of Malay farmers and landowners linked to a state plantation company, and create 3 million new jobs to soothe concerns over rising unemployment among youths.
Sabah and Sarawak states will receive a boost with billions of dollars in infrastructure investment. Najib described the two states, which are among the poorest despite rich natural resources, as his coalition’s “fixed deposit” and promised no one will be left behind.
Najib said the election will “determine the survival of Malaysia” and appealed to the 14.9 million voters not to make the wrong choice. He said his coalition has a proven track record while the opposition’s election manifesto was a “formula for disaster.”
“Let us not wake up the next morning to a Malaysia we no longer recognize,” he said.
The Election Commission will meet next week to fix the polling dates.
