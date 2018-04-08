You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia begins investigating detainees who did not settle, newspaper reports

Saudi Arabia begins investigating detainees who did not settle, newspaper reports

Saudi Arabia's Ritz-Carlton hotel that house royals detained in the corruption probe. (AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters
0
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters
45678
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor has begun investigations and opening arguments in the corruption cases of princes, top officials and businessmen who were detained late last year, an official told pan-Arab newspaper Al Sharq Al Awsat on Sunday.
Authorities rounded up dozens of people in November on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s orders, with many confined and interrogated at Riyadh’s opulent Ritz-Carlton Hotel.
Most of them, including global investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, were released after being exonerated or reaching financial settlements with the government. But 56 people who had not reached settlements remained in custody and could face trial, the government said late in January.
Saud Al-Hamad, deputy attorney general for investigations, told Al Sharq Al Awsat that whoever is charged will be referred to court for prosecution in cases related to money laundering or terrorism. He provided no other details about the suspects.
Hamad said some of those under investigation had failed to respect confidential agreements while others committed further, unspecified, offenses.
The anti-corruption campaign is part of Crown Prince Mohammed’s push to transform an oil-dependent economy long plagued by graft but now contending with lower global crude prices. But it remains shrouded in secrecy with few specific allegations or details of financial settlements revealed.
Topics: Saudi Arabia Corruption probe

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince discusses anti-corruption crackdown, threats posed by Iran, and his vision for the Kingdom in first US TV interview
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia sets up departments to investigate, prosecute corruption cases — royal decree

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman leaves for France on official visit

Updated 31 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
0
Updated 31 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
45678
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman left for France on his official visit on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Royal Court, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.
During the trip, the crown prince will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and a number of officials to promote bilateral relations between the two countries and discuss issues of common concern.
The trip follows an 18-day royal tour of the United States.
Topics: Saudi Crown Prince Royal Tour Saudi Arabia France Mohammed bin Salman crown prince Emmanuel Macron

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets US presidents, tours Harvey-hit area as he wraps up visit to America
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, France enjoying ever-growing strategic partnership

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia begins investigating detainees who did not settle, newspaper reports
0
UN, Singapore concerned about rising trade tensions
0
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman leaves for France on official visit
0
Mayweather says Al Haymon is against a UFC fight
0
Activists, medics: Gas attack near Syrian capital kills 40
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.