Syrian government to start negotiations with rebel group in Douma: State TV

BEIRUT: The Syrian government will start negotiations with the rebel group Jaish al-Islam later on Sunday after the group requested talks, state television reported, citing an official source.
"Jaish al-Islam terrorists have requested negotiations with the Syrian state, which will start the talks within two hours from now (local time)," the source said.
There was no immediate comment from Jaish al-Islam, which controls the last rebel-held enclave in eastern Ghouta, the town of Douma.
New strikes pound Syria's Ghouta after alleged gas attack
Fresh air strikes hit rebel-held areas of Syria's Eastern Ghouta on Sunday, a monitor said, after more than 80 people were killed in weekend raids including an alleged chemical attack denounced by the United States.
Sunday's strikes came despite reports of a ceasefire and the potential resumption of talks between Syria's regime and Jaish al-Islam, the last rebel faction in Ghouta.
Allegations of a chlorine gas attack on Saturday were causing widespread international concern, but Syrian state media and regime ally Russia denounced the claims as "fabrications".
Assad's forces renewed their assault on Douma, the last rebel-controlled town in Eastern Ghouta, on Friday after talks over an evacuation of Jaish al-Islam fighters broke down.
The regime has used a fierce military onslaught and two negotiated withdrawals to retake control of 95 percent of Eastern Ghouta, once the main rebel stronghold close to Damascus.
It appeared last week that Douma would follow suit, with the evacuation of hundreds of rebels and their families, but there were reports of divisions among the rebels with hardliners refusing to go.
At least 80 civilians have been killed since Friday after the regime launched fresh air raids, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor.
(With AFP)
CAIRO: Egypt's military said on Sunday it has killed four extremists in Sinai in recent days, in an ongoing campaign to quash the extremists based in the peninsula.
Two suspected extremists and 250 "wanted and suspected criminals" have been arrested, it said in a statement.
More than 100 extremists and at least 22 soldiers have been killed in the wider-ranging operation launched on February 9, according to army figures.
Security forces have sought to quell attacks by an Egyptian extremist group that later declared allegiance to the Daesh since the military ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013, following mass protests against him.
The group has killed hundreds of soldiers, policemen and civilians, mainly in its North Sinai stronghold but also elsewhere in Egypt.
The extremists have also killed scores of Christians in church bombings and shootings.
