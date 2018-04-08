You are here

Pakistan protests after US Embassy vehicle kills motorcyclist

US diplomat ID card. (Photo courtesy: social media)
US diplomat's vehicle. (Photo courtesy: social media)
US diplomat's vehicle. (Photo courtesy: social media)
  • The man driving the vehicle was defense and air attaché
  • Pakistan: ‘Justice will take its course in accordance with the law of the land and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961’
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador David Hale on Sunday to register its “strong protest” against a traffic accident in Islamabad on Saturday that killed a young motorcyclist and injured his passenger.
According to an official statement, it was clearly communicated to Hale that “justice will take its course in accordance with the law of the land and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961.”
The accident happened when a white armored Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to the embassy jumped a red light and collided with the motorcycle, said police official Riaz Tanoli.
“The vehicle is in our custody, but its driver has been handed over to embassy staff due to his diplomatic status,” Tanoli told Arab News.
Motorcyclist Ateeq Baig who was killed in the accident. (Photo courtesy: social media)

The driver has been identified as Defense and Air Attaché Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall. Police officials say he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the collision. He was escorted to a police station but refused to step out of the vehicle.
The two motorcyclists were rushed to a nearby government-run hospital. Ateeq Baig, 22, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. 
The passenger was released from medical care after treatment for a fractured leg and other non-fatal injuries, said Tariq, the investigating officer.
CCTV video of the incident clearly shows Hall jumping a red light. “There are witnesses to the incident, and I have to produce them in court,” Tariq told Arab News.
Baig’s father, reportedly a security guard employed by a government school in Saidpur, has registered a case with the police against Hall, who is suspected of having been under the influence of alcohol. Police could not verify the claim.
US Embassy spokesman Richard Snelsire told Arab News: “All we’re saying at this stage is that we’re cooperating with local authorities that are investigating the traffic accident.”
Similar incidents have occurred in the past. In 2013, an employee of the Capital Development Authority was killed riding a motorcycle that was struck by a US Embassy vehicle. 
In 2011, a vehicle used by American officials in Lahore killed a man in a hit-and-run incident while trying to reach a CIA contractor, Raymond Davis, who had publically killed two Pakistani men in that city.

Pakistan to ban permanently all UNSC-proscribed ‘terror’ outfits and individuals

  • The data of all proscribed outfits and individuals said it will help counter money laundering and terrorism financing.
  • The proscribed outfits and individuals are expected to adopt a legal course to contest the ban.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government has decided to pass a law to impose a permanent ban on the outfits and individuals proscribed by the Ministry of Interior and listed as terrorists by the United Nations Security Council.
“A draft bill to amend the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 is prepared to permanently ban all proscribed outfits,” Raja Afzaal, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Law and Justice told Arab News on Sunday.
“The bill is expected to be tabled in the upcoming session of Senate or National Assembly,” he added. The Senate and National Assembly are scheduled to commence from April 9 and 10, respectively.
The law would replace a presidential ordinance that was promulgated on Feb. 9 this year to ban all militant outfits, including Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its humanitarian arm, Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF).
Following the ordinance, the provincial governments have taken over all moveable and immovable assets of these organizations. The JuD chief, Hafiz Saeed, has, however, challenged the presidential ordinance in the Islamabad High Court, saying that it is contradictory to the fundamental rights enshrined in the country’s constitution.
The presidential ordinance remains valid for 120 days, and can be extended for another four months only. After that, if the government wants to make it a permanent law, then it has to get it passed from both houses of parliament.
“The government has to present a detailed action plan to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) next month. That’s why it is going to get the amendments in the anti-terrorism act passed as soon as possible,” Tahir Malik, a professor of international relations, told Arab News.
He said the bill would contain nothing new, but would extend the ban on all the groups and individuals who were already mentioned in the ordinance.
Pakistan’s National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has already established a “fusion center” at its headquarters to compile data of all militants and terrorists that would be accessible to all financial institutions and law enforcement agencies.
“This data will help relevant institutions and law enforcement agencies to curb money laundering and terror financing,” NACTA chief Ihsan Ghani told Arab News.
The FATF in February this year approved a nomination proposal backed by the US and its allies to place Pakistan on the international watchdog’s money-laundering and terror-financing gray list.
Pakistan is now bound to agree on an action plan with the FATF before June before the international watchdog places the country on the gray list. 
If Pakistan fails to submit the plan, then the FATF has an option of placing the country on its blacklist.
The UN Security Council’s consolidated list of terrorist individuals and entities includes 139 entries from Pakistan.
Khawaja Khalid Farooq, former inspector-general of police and coordinator of NACTA, said that Pakistan was left with no option but to move against all those organizations indiscriminately that have become unacceptable to the UN.
“This is a bitter pill that Pakistan will have to swallow,” he told Arab News.
Farooq suggested the government provide an opportunity to all proscribed outfits and their members to renounce their activities that “have become unacceptable to the international community” instead of just slapping a ban on their activities.
He also downplayed any chances of street agitation against the government by the proscribed outfits, saying: “I think they will adopt a legal course to contest the ban. They won’t resort to any kind of violence or street agitation.”

