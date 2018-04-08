Crisis-hit Deutsche Bank to push out British CEO

BERLIN: Trouble-plagued Deutsche Bank is to oust its British CEO John Cryan and replace him with one of his deputies Sunday, media reported, in a bid to get Germany’s biggest lender back on track after years in crisis.
Following weeks of speculation, the move is to come late Sunday during a supervisory board meeting at the bank’s Frankfurt headquarters.
News weekly Der Spiegel and business newspaper Handelsblatt said the bank would tap Christian Sewing, 47, currently a deputy CEO and head of private banking, to take over in May from Cryan, who has been at the helm since 2015.
Deutsche Bank, which declined to comment on the Spiegel report, called the surprise meeting “to discuss the chairmanship and to take a decision the same day,” it said in a statement Saturday.
While Cryan’s contract runs until 2020, press reports in recent days have suggested a rift over strategy with supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner, who called Sunday’s meeting.
The choice of Sewing over investment banking chief Marcus Schenck, who had been discussed as a possible successor to Cryan, points to a strategic shift toward retail banking in its home market Germany.
Sewing “is popular among staff in Germany but is likely to meet with skepticism among foreign investment bankers,” Handelsblatt said, adding that Schenck was now expected to leave the bank in the coming months.
Given sole command of the lender in 2016 after the departure of co-CEO Juergen Fitschen, Cryan’s task was to restructure Deutsche and clean up the toxic legacy of its pre-financial crisis bid to compete with global investment banking giants.
He has neutralized the worst legal threats, in part by paying billions in fines and compensation, strengthened Deutsche’s capital foundations with an 8-billion-euro ($9.8 billion) share issue last year and floated asset management division DWS on the stock market in March.
But “the financial results have so far not been what all of us would want them to be,” Cryan, 57, acknowledged in a letter to employees last month while fighting to keep his job, referring to an unexpected 751-million-euro loss reported for 2017.
While the bank said the loss was a one-off caused by US President Donald Trump’s corporate tax reform, investors have shunned Deutsche since the start of the year, with its stock dropping around 30 percent in value since January 1.
Handelsblatt said last month that Deutsche Bank remains “what it was when Cryan took the helm: a chronic patient.”
Cryan was seen as a troubleshooter after his successful steering of Swiss bank UBS through the financial crisis as finance director between 2008 and 2011.
But he met his match with the German lender.
“It was clear from the beginning that Cryan’s time in office would be limited and that his job would be ‘clearing up past mistakes’. He’s not a charismatic leader personality or a visionary,” professor Sascha Steffen of the Frankfurt school of finance told Handelsblatt.
“He had to battle serious problems that his predecessors swept under the rug for years,” Markus Riesselmann, analyst at Independent Research, told AFP.
“He’s largely cleared those up and now it looks like Deutsche can’t turn things around regarding margins. But I doubt a new CEO could successfully make that transition. It seems rather to be a fundamental ‘Deutsche Bank problem’.”
Updated 20 min 4 sec ago
- Saudi stock index closes up 0.2 percent
- Foreign investors bought a net $229 million of Saudi stocks last week
Dubai: The Saudi Arabian stock market remained in positive territory on Sunday after rebounding late last week from several days of profit-taking, while a pullback by two blue chips dragged down Abu Dhabi.
The Saudi stock index closed up 0.2 percent. Food and beverage company Almarai added 3.5 percent after announcing first-quarter net profit of 344 million riyals ($91.7 million) against 328 million riyals last year.
Loss-making home furnishings maker Al-Sorayai Trading was the best performer, adding a further 10 percent after it jumped last week as its chief executive resigned.
Saudi Cement and City Cement Co. rose 8.3 percent and 3.4 percent respectively. Bank Aljazira was the strongest bank, gaining 3.5 percent after it said its rights issue of 300 million shares had been 90 percent subscribed at the end of the subscription period.
Exchange data released after the close on Sunday showed foreign investors bought a net $229 million of Saudi stocks last week, one of the highest totals this year despite a wave of profit-taking after FTSE Russell decided, as expected, to upgrade Saudi Arabia to emerging market status.
In Qatar, foreign ownership limits were formally amended for Industries Qatar, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing , Qatar Islamic Bank and Qatar Electricity and Water; the ceilings will rise to 49 percent as of Monday. This may ultimately boost the stocks’ weightings in emerging market indexes.
Qatar Electricity and Water was up 0.8 percent and Qatar Industrial Manufacturing gained 0.3 percent, but the news, which had been anticipated, failed to support Industries Qatar, which shed 0.7 percent, and Qatar Islamic Bank, down 0.5 percent.
In Kuwait, the market rebounded for the first time since authorities divided it into three segments a week ago as part of reforms designed to boost liquidity and attract more foreign money. The index for the premier market, home to the largest and most liquid companies, rose 0.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi fell 1.8 percent, with First Abu Dhabi Bank losing 2.4 percent and telecommunications firm Etisalat sliding 1.7 percent.
Dubai lost 0.4 percent as Gulf General Investment tumbled 9.8 percent. The conglomerate is in talks with lenders to restructure loans and credit lines after having defaulted on a debt repayment last year; it said on Sunday it plans to discuss at a general assembly meeting late this month a proposed capital reduction to 586 million dirhams ($159.5 million) from 1.7 billion dirhams.
Egypt’s stock market was closed for a national holiday.
