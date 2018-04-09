You are here

  • Home
  • Will Lebanon squander its latest $11bn lifeline?

Will Lebanon squander its latest $11bn lifeline?

From left, presidential diplomatic advisor Philippe Etienne, French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attend the conference for international donors and investors to support Lebanon’s economy in Paris. Reuters
Updated 09 April 2018
Mohamed Chebaro
0
  • The conference raised $11 billion in loans and grants to help debt-ridden Lebanon
  • The Syrian war has added to the challenges facing Lebanon’s economy and social peace
Updated 09 April 2018
Mohamed Chebaro
45678
LONDON: Reactions to an international donor conference that took place in Paris last week show that either the Lebanese are in denial or disconnected from reality around them in their small, multicultural country in the heart of the ever more sectarian and ethnically divided Middle East.
The CEDRE conference last Friday, for the perennially optimistic Lebanese, has been viewed as the miracle that will rid their country of all its ills more than four decades after the civil war started and many other skirmishes that followed.
International donors again gathered to try to “save Lebanon from itself,” a Western diplomat told Arab News. The conference raised $11 billion in loans and grants to help debt-ridden Lebanon, but the difficult part is to ensure that the money is well spent in a country hard hit by the Syrian war next door and endemically corrupt since its inception in 1943.
“At a time when the Levant probably (is going through) one of the worst moments in its history ... it’s more important than ever to preserve the most precious asset: a peaceful, diverse and harmonious Lebanon,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in his statement to the representatives from 50 countries.

Stability
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri outlined his country’s grim situation, saying his nation’s stability is at stake.
“It is not the stability of Lebanon alone. This is the stability of the region and, therefore, of our world,” he said, warning that a collapse in Lebanon could ricochet throughout the Middle East and Europe.
Big words from an embattled prime minister of a country that has been ruled for nearly three decades by the shadowy pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia.
Fears of economic collapse in Lebanon are mounting ahead of next month’s parliamentary election the first in nine years. Well-wishers aside —  and positive notes to encourage donors to dig deep into their pockets is one thing —  the international community must hold the Lebanese political class to account if the CEDRE pledges are to go further than Paris I, Paris II and Paris III conferences.

Permanent solution
The international community must bind its donations and pledges with tangible deliverables, and the government in Beirut must commit to finding a permanent solution to Lebanon’s daily refuse processing. Since June 2015, Lebanon has been packaging and storing its trash around Beirut, owing to a failure of the country’s political forces to arrive at a sound split of proceeds and indirect benefits of any future investment in an incinerator or rubbish processing plant.
The second pressing issue for a country’s regeneration is a stable energy supply. For more than 40 years, Lebanon’s national grid has been starved of investment. The Lebanese people rely on mafia-like certified energy suppliers in each locality. Household bills for national grid supply, as well as the local generator line costs, mean the profits of such services end up in the pockets of warlords and politicians alike.
 
 
The same goes for Lebanon’s national health service, the state pension system, and the saturation of employment in the state sector — in a bid to meet quotas that please this leader or the inhabitants of that region, not through a genuine need.
The list of Lebanon’s inherent ills is long. The Syrian war has added to the challenges facing Lebanon’s economy and social peace. Before that, the Palestinian question and its ramifications weighed heavily on the Lebanese communal peace, and today Iran, which is sowing ethnic and religious divisions in several Arab countries, is using Lebanon as its base. But worst of all is the continued belief among the Lebanese that their country could pull through against all odds with the new $11 billion pledged.
Lebanon has never been an ungrateful country, especially to all those who help or wish to help this small eastern Mediterranean nation. But $11 billion added to many billions donated or pledged in the past 20 years could maybe delay Lebanon’s demise.
The government now needs to show foreign donors a certain fiscal control, and a raised income tax, to see any donations reach its empty coffers.
The poor Lebanese watching the news of the conference on TV have had to switch to different power supply sources while trying to understand if any pennies will reach their pockets or whether they should expect further tariffs and taxation slammed on their payslips.

Decoder

What is CEDRE conference?

The Cedre conference, also known as Paris IV, will be one of three international meetings due this year at which Lebanon will seek support for its economy and army.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut France Paris

Related

0
Middle-East
Can oil turn Lebanon’s lights on?
0
Middle-East
Ethiopian mother delivers baby in Lebanon airport restroom
0
Business & Economy
Paris conference raises over $11 billion in pledges for Lebanon

Syrian news reports missile attack; US denies it fired them

Updated 2 min 19 sec ago
PHILIP ISSA | AP
0
  • US officials denies reports of US strike on Syria
  • President Donald Trump had promised a “big price to pay”
Updated 2 min 19 sec ago
PHILIP ISSA | AP
45678
BEIRUT: Missiles struck an air base in central Syria early Monday, its state-run news agency reported. Although the agency said it was likely “an American aggression,” US officials said the US had not launched airstrikes on Syria.
The missile attack followed a suspected poison gas attack Saturday on the last remaining foothold for the Syrian opposition in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. At least 40 people were killed, including families found in their homes and shelters, opposition activists and local rescuers said.
SANA reported that the missile attack on the T4 military air base in Homs province resulted in a number of casualties.
Earlier, President Donald Trump had promised a “big price to pay” for the suspected chemical attack. After the airstrikes were reported, however, Pentagon spokesman Christopher Sherwood said in a statement, “At this time, the Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria.”
The US launched several dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base last year after a chemical attack in the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun killed dozens of people. Israel has also struck inside Syria in recent years.
The suspected poison gas attack Saturday on the besieged town of Douma came almost exactly a year after the US missile attack prompted by the Khan Sheikhoun deaths.
In response to the reports from Douma, Trump on Sunday blamed Syrian government forces for what he called a “mindless CHEMICAL attack.” In a series of tweets, Trump held Russia and Iran, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s chief sponsors, responsible.
The Syrian government denied the allegations, calling them fabrications.
First responders entering apartments in Douma late Saturday said they found bodies collapsed on floors, some foaming at the mouth. The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense rescue organization said the victims appeared to have suffocated.
They did not identify the substance used, but the civil defense organization, also known as the White Helmets, and the Syrian American Medical Society, a medical relief organization, said survivors treated at clinics smelled strongly of chlorine.
Those reports could not be independently verified because of a government blockade around the town.
Hours after the attack, the Army of Islam rebel group agreed to surrender the town and evacuate their fighters to rebel-held northern Syria, Syrian state media reported. The group also agreed to give up its prisoners, a key demand of the government.
The government agreed to halt its assault after three days of indiscriminate air and ground attacks.
“There’s nothing left for civilians and fighters. We don’t have anything to stand fast,” said Haitham Bakkar, an opposition activist inside the town. He spoke to the Associated Press by WhatsApp.
“People now are going out in the streets looking for their loved ones in the rubble,” Bakkar said. “And we don’t have any space left to bury them.”
More than 100 buses entered the town Sunday night to transport fighters and their families to Jarablus, a town under the shared control of rebels and Turkey, said Syrian state-affiliated Al-Ikhbariya TV.
The preparations follow a pattern of evacuations around the capital and other major Syrian cities as the government reasserts its control after seven years of war.
Human rights groups and United Nations officials say the tactic amounts to forced displacement, a war crime. The UN Security Council planned to hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss the attack.
The Army of Islam could not be immediately reached for comment.
In his tweets Sunday, Trump called Assad an “animal” and delivered a rare personal criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting him. A top White House aide, asked about the possibility of another US missile strike, said, “I wouldn’t take anything off the table.”
The developments come as Trump has declared his intent to withdraw US troops from Syria in the coming months despite resistance from many of his advisers.
Bakkar said several bombs laced with chemicals landed in Douma Saturday night. Another activist, Bilal Abou Salah, said a large, yellow cylinder smashed through the roof of an apartment building and came to rest on the third floor and started to discharge gas.
The Syrian Civil Defense group documented 42 fatalities but was impeded from searching further by strong odors that gave rescuers difficulties breathing, said Siraj Mahmoud, a spokesman for the group.
A joint statement by the civil defense group and the medical society said that more than 500 people, mostly women and children, were brought to medical centers complaining of difficulty breathing, foaming at the mouth and burning sensations in the eyes. Some had bluish skin, a sign of oxygen deprivation.
The symptoms were consistent with chemical exposure. One patient, a woman, had convulsions and pinpoint pupils, suggesting exposure to a nerve agent, the statement said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights issued a higher death toll, saying at least 80 people were killed in Douma, including around 40 who died from suffocation. But it said the suffocations were the result of shelters collapsing on people inside them.
“Until this minute, no one has been able to find out the kind of agent that was used,” Mahmoud said in a video statement from northern Syria.
The Syrian government, in a statement posted on the state-run news agency SANA, denied the allegations. It said the claims were “fabrications” by the Army of Islam and a “failed attempt” to impede government advances.
“The army, which is advancing rapidly and with determination, does not need to use any kind of chemical agents,” the statement said.
The latest assault on Douma came after talks between the Army of Islam and Russia collapsed Friday, ending 10 days of calm for residents trapped inside.
Russia denied any involvement in the attack. Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko was quoted by Russian news agencies Sunday as saying Russia was prepared to send specialists to Douma to “confirm the fabricated nature” of the reports.
Douma has been crippled by close to five years of siege by government forces. It was once one of the hubs of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising against Assad’s government.
In recent weeks, government forces have recaptured villages and towns in the eastern Ghouta suburbs of the capital. Douma was the only town left holding out.
A 2013 chemical attack in eastern Ghouta that killed hundreds of people was widely blamed on government forces. The US threatened military action but later backed down.
Syria denies ever using chemical weapons during the war and says it eliminated its chemical arsenal under a 2013 agreement brokered by the US and Russia.
 
Topics: Syria Damascus Douma US Massacre In Douma

Related

0
Middle-East
Syrians hit by new ‘toxic gas attack’ as regime resume airstrikes on Douma
0
Middle-East
Syrian rebel Jaish Al-Islam wants negotiations: official
0
Middle-East
Assad’ government accused of killing 40 Syrians in gas attacks on Douma

Latest updates

From new to old: French to help develop Al-Ula, KSA’s ‘open-air museum’
0
Runaway train rolls for miles in India without engine
0
Syrian news reports missile attack; US denies it fired them
0
Saudi crown prince’s visit to focus on culture, tourism and business
0
Time to curb the ‘devil of Damascus’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.