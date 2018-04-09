Syrian news reports missile attack; US denies it fired them

BEIRUT: Missiles struck an air base in central Syria early Monday, its state-run news agency reported. Although the agency said it was likely “an American aggression,” US officials said the US had not launched airstrikes on Syria.
The missile attack followed a suspected poison gas attack Saturday on the last remaining foothold for the Syrian opposition in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. At least 40 people were killed, including families found in their homes and shelters, opposition activists and local rescuers said.
SANA reported that the missile attack on the T4 military air base in Homs province resulted in a number of casualties.
Earlier, President Donald Trump had promised a “big price to pay” for the suspected chemical attack. After the airstrikes were reported, however, Pentagon spokesman Christopher Sherwood said in a statement, “At this time, the Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria.”
The US launched several dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base last year after a chemical attack in the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun killed dozens of people. Israel has also struck inside Syria in recent years.
The suspected poison gas attack Saturday on the besieged town of Douma came almost exactly a year after the US missile attack prompted by the Khan Sheikhoun deaths.
In response to the reports from Douma, Trump on Sunday blamed Syrian government forces for what he called a “mindless CHEMICAL attack.” In a series of tweets, Trump held Russia and Iran, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s chief sponsors, responsible.
The Syrian government denied the allegations, calling them fabrications.
First responders entering apartments in Douma late Saturday said they found bodies collapsed on floors, some foaming at the mouth. The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense rescue organization said the victims appeared to have suffocated.
They did not identify the substance used, but the civil defense organization, also known as the White Helmets, and the Syrian American Medical Society, a medical relief organization, said survivors treated at clinics smelled strongly of chlorine.
Those reports could not be independently verified because of a government blockade around the town.
Hours after the attack, the Army of Islam rebel group agreed to surrender the town and evacuate their fighters to rebel-held northern Syria, Syrian state media reported. The group also agreed to give up its prisoners, a key demand of the government.
The government agreed to halt its assault after three days of indiscriminate air and ground attacks.
“There’s nothing left for civilians and fighters. We don’t have anything to stand fast,” said Haitham Bakkar, an opposition activist inside the town. He spoke to the Associated Press by WhatsApp.
“People now are going out in the streets looking for their loved ones in the rubble,” Bakkar said. “And we don’t have any space left to bury them.”
More than 100 buses entered the town Sunday night to transport fighters and their families to Jarablus, a town under the shared control of rebels and Turkey, said Syrian state-affiliated Al-Ikhbariya TV.
The preparations follow a pattern of evacuations around the capital and other major Syrian cities as the government reasserts its control after seven years of war.
Human rights groups and United Nations officials say the tactic amounts to forced displacement, a war crime. The UN Security Council planned to hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss the attack.
The Army of Islam could not be immediately reached for comment.
In his tweets Sunday, Trump called Assad an “animal” and delivered a rare personal criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting him. A top White House aide, asked about the possibility of another US missile strike, said, “I wouldn’t take anything off the table.”
The developments come as Trump has declared his intent to withdraw US troops from Syria in the coming months despite resistance from many of his advisers.
Bakkar said several bombs laced with chemicals landed in Douma Saturday night. Another activist, Bilal Abou Salah, said a large, yellow cylinder smashed through the roof of an apartment building and came to rest on the third floor and started to discharge gas.
The Syrian Civil Defense group documented 42 fatalities but was impeded from searching further by strong odors that gave rescuers difficulties breathing, said Siraj Mahmoud, a spokesman for the group.
A joint statement by the civil defense group and the medical society said that more than 500 people, mostly women and children, were brought to medical centers complaining of difficulty breathing, foaming at the mouth and burning sensations in the eyes. Some had bluish skin, a sign of oxygen deprivation.
The symptoms were consistent with chemical exposure. One patient, a woman, had convulsions and pinpoint pupils, suggesting exposure to a nerve agent, the statement said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights issued a higher death toll, saying at least 80 people were killed in Douma, including around 40 who died from suffocation. But it said the suffocations were the result of shelters collapsing on people inside them.
“Until this minute, no one has been able to find out the kind of agent that was used,” Mahmoud said in a video statement from northern Syria.
The Syrian government, in a statement posted on the state-run news agency SANA, denied the allegations. It said the claims were “fabrications” by the Army of Islam and a “failed attempt” to impede government advances.
“The army, which is advancing rapidly and with determination, does not need to use any kind of chemical agents,” the statement said.
The latest assault on Douma came after talks between the Army of Islam and Russia collapsed Friday, ending 10 days of calm for residents trapped inside.
Russia denied any involvement in the attack. Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko was quoted by Russian news agencies Sunday as saying Russia was prepared to send specialists to Douma to “confirm the fabricated nature” of the reports.
Douma has been crippled by close to five years of siege by government forces. It was once one of the hubs of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising against Assad’s government.
In recent weeks, government forces have recaptured villages and towns in the eastern Ghouta suburbs of the capital. Douma was the only town left holding out.
A 2013 chemical attack in eastern Ghouta that killed hundreds of people was widely blamed on government forces. The US threatened military action but later backed down.
Syria denies ever using chemical weapons during the war and says it eliminated its chemical arsenal under a 2013 agreement brokered by the US and Russia.
- The footage on TV of Syrian children and women in Douma turning blue for lack of oxygen, writhing in pain and gasping for breath
- Chemical-weapon watchdog the OPCW itself blamed Assad for prior use of nerve agents
JEDDAH: The attack was savage, brutal and callous. The response from the international community was swift, damning — and aimed directly at Syria’s president Bashar Assad.
As women and children gasped for breath after the Douma chemical gas attack that killed at least 70 people, world leaders were united in calling for the Assad regime to be held to account.
US President Donald Trump described Assad as “an animal,” The Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned “war crimes and crimes against humanity” and French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the attack was “a gross violation of international humanitarian law.”
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said it was “truly horrific to think that many of the victims were families seeking refuge from airstrikes in underground shelters.”
He described the attack as “yet another appalling example of the Assad regime’s brutality and blatant disregard for both the Syrian people and its legal obligations not to use chemical weapons.”
UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply concerned about renewed and intensive violence in Douma” and called on all parties to cease fighting. “It is critical that civilians be protected,” he said. “Any use of chemical weapons, if confirmed, is abhorrent, and requires a thorough investigation,” he said.
Guterres called on all sides to ensure respect for international humanitarian and human rights law, including humanitarian access across Syria to all people in need.
It was in the Arab world, however, that the condemnation was most intense.
Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, a Saudi political analyst and international relations scholar in Riyadh, said he was devastated by what he had seen.
“The footage on TV of Syrian children and women in Douma turning blue for lack of oxygen, writhing in pain and gasping for breath should rattle the conscience of the world,” he said.
“This is not the first time that Bashar Assad has attacked his own people with deadly gas. He has done this repeatedly and with impunity. It is as if he is mocking the international community.”
Condemnation from world leaders was no longer enough and action must be taken to prevent such attacks, Al-Shehri said.
“We hear words of condemnation from the world community,” he said. “We hear that Bashar Assad will not go unpunished. We hear that he will be held accountable for all that he has done.
“All these are mere words. Words are empty if they are not backed by action. Strong action. Exemplary action. Actions speak louder than words.”
Al-Shehri in particular criticized the international community for failing to live up to its promises on Syria.
“Not so long ago did we hear Barack Obama calling a chemical attack a ‘red line’ — and when that line was crossed by Bashar Assad, nothing was done,” he said. “In the post-Obama period, the Syrian people were promised that action would be taken.
“It has been seven years since hell was let loose on the Syrian people by Assad, Russia and Iran. The innocent people of Syria have nothing with which to defend themselves from these gas attacks, these chemical weapon attacks. There has to be a solution to this problem. Why is the devil of Damascus being allowed to continue his rampage?
“Mere condemnation of Russia, Iran and Assad will not suffice. They need to be stopped. The world community needs to do something, and do some something fast.”
Oubai Shahbandar, a Syrian-American analyst and fellow at the New America Foundation’s International Security Program, also said the attack in Douma showed that action was needed now.
“This is a chemical attack launched by the Assad regime with the explicit purpose of killing civilians and terrorizing the populace,” he said.
Images of the bodies of women and children in bunkers, foaming at the mouth, had been independently verified and “there is no doubt” that their deaths were caused by a chemical agent, Shahbandar said.
“Chemical-weapon watchdog the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) itself blamed Assad for prior use of nerve agents and other chemical weapons last year, and now in Douma the Assad regime believes that it can continue to use these horrific weapons of mass destruction with impunity.”
Shahbandar said the administration of US President Donald Trump needed to act decisively, along with the international community.
“The only real, viable solution to ending Assad’s chemical campaign is the complete and total neutralization of his chemical-weapon and ballistic-missile production facilitates — which Iran and Hezbollah have been actively aiding,” he said. The Syrian scientific research center is the central organization that Assad uses to make and weaponize chemical weapons, and unless this center and its affiliated military bases are taken out once and for all, the Syrian chemical genocide is going to continue unabated,” said Shahbandar.
