Japanese investors dump record amount of US bonds in favor of higher-yielding euro debt

TOKYO: Japanese investors sold a record amount of US dollar bonds in February as the soaring cost of currency-hedging undercut yields while they extended their purchases of euro-denominated bonds, government data showed on Monday.
Investors sold ¥3.924 trillion of US dollar bonds in February but scooped up ¥1.059 trillion of euro-denominated bonds — which offer higher yields after currency hedging.
It was their fifth consecutive month of euro-denominated debt purchases.
Since October, investors offloaded ¥7.675 trillion of dollar bonds and bought ¥4.079 trillion of euro bonds.
Japanese investors have expanded foreign bond investments in recent years as domestic bond yields continue to hover at low levels due to the Bank of Japan’s aggressive monetary easing.
But most Japanese institutional investors do not want exposure to fluctuations in the currency market and typically have currency hedging on a large part of their foreign bond portfolio.
The cost for dollar hedging, which is closely tied to dollar interest rates, has been steadily rising since 2014. But its rise accelerated last year as investors priced in faster rate increases by the US Federal Reserve.
The cost of three-month hedging stands at ¥0.67 per dollar, or about an annualized 2.5 percent. That means buying 10-year US Treasuries yielding 2.80 percent with currency hedging leaves Japanese investors a meager return of 0.3 percent.
And the cost of hedging looks set to rise further as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates a few more times later this year.
“For many Japanese investors, US Treasuries are no longer an option,” said Tomoaki Shishido, market economist at Nomura Securities.
Shishido said investors were likely to buy higher-yielding mortgage bonds and could buy a small amount of Treasuries without currency hedging.
“But it will be impossible to see a return to the boom we saw before the Brexit,” he said.
In 2015, they bought ¥16 trillion of dollar bonds, including ¥13.8 trillion in US Treasuries, data from Japan’s finance ministry showed.
Investors are likely to continue buying euro zone debt, given that the European Central Bank is expected to wind down its huge stimulus program at a much slower pace, meaning any rise in euro hedge costs will be much milder.
In February, Japanese investors bought ¥625 billion of French bonds and ¥291 billion of German bonds. In January, their purchase of euro bonds hit the second highest on record.
Updated 09 April 2018
ZURICH: Swiss drugmaker Novartis is moving further into gene therapy by buying AveXis for $8.7 billion, adding a rare-disease treatment that could reap billions in sales.
The acquisition reflects a surge of interest in biotech deal-making as large pharmaceutical companies seek promising new assets to boost their pipelines.
The $218-per-share cash deal announced on Monday represents a 72 percent premium to AveXis’s 30-day volume-weighted average stock price. The transaction is seen closing in mid-2018.
Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan, who took over on Feb. 1, is flush with cash, having just agreed to sell his company’s stake in a consumer health care joint venture to GlaxoSmithKline for $13 billion.
Narasimhan is now counting on AveXis’s main drug, AVXS-101 for deadly spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), as well as the Illinois-based company’s gene therapy expertise and manufacturing capabilities, to bolster Novartis’s neuroscience business, a focus for the Swiss company.
This is Novartis’s second notable gene therapy deal this year after it agreed to pay $105 million upfront and up to $65 million in milestone payments for rights to Spark’s blindness treatment Luxturna outside the United States.
“We believe the medicine would have a multi-billion-dollar peak sales potential,” Narasimhan told reporters of AVXS-101, which has so-called breakthrough therapy designation in the United States and is expected to be submitted to regulators this year.
“It also provides us capabilities in gene therapy,” he added. “We have a robust internal portfolio of gene therapies in ophthalmology and neuroscience in Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research. And we look forward to using AveXis’s capabilities and technical development capabilities to be able to advance that portfolio.”
The company said the acquisition would slightly dent core operating income in 2018 and 2019, due to research and development costs, before strongly contributing to profits in 2020 as sales accelerate.
Adding promising drugs from outside to boost sales growth down the road is a strategy being pursued by several of Novartis’s rivals.
France’s Sanofi agreed to buy US hemophilia specialist Bioverativ for $11.6 billion and Belgium’s Ablynx for 3.9 billion euros. US-based Celgene bagged cancer specialist Juno Therapeutics for $9 billion.
Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical is also considering a deal for London-listed Shire, which has a market value of about $47 billion.
Novartis’s second bet on gene therapy in four months will fuel speculation of mergers and acquisitions as large pharmaceuticals and biotech companies remain on the prowl for smaller targets, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said.
“Clearly Novartis is building out in gene therapy,” Yee said. “Who’s next?”
Narasimhan, who said the patient population for SMA was 23,500 people in established markets, plans to use proceeds from the GSK transaction to help pay for AveXis.
SMA affects the nervous system that controls voluntary muscle movement, and commonly leads to death in young children.
So far, a study of AVXS-101, which replaces a faulty gene, shows children achieved many important motor nerve milestones after getting treatment. Additional data is due for release this month, Narasimhan said.
There are existing treatments for SMA — Biogen’s and Ionis’s RNA-splicing Spinraza, approved in 2016, generated $363 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 — as well as therapies under development by Roche and Cytokinetics.
“Novartis is taking the view that AveXis’s ... transgene approach trumps Biogen/Ionis’ approved Spinraza and other agents in development,” UBS analysts wrote.
Narasimhan said the transaction reflected Novartis’s strategy of hunting for new medicines and technologies to buttress medicines it is developing in-house.
“Our goal is to continue to build on our core medicines,” he said. “With the exit of the GSK stake, our intention was to re-deploy capital into our core.”
AveXis is also developing gene therapy candidates in other rare diseases, Rett Syndrome and inherited amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, that Novartis also sees as good prospects.
Novartis’s financial adviser on the deal was Dyal Co., while AveXis’s was Goldman Sachs.
