Oil prices firm, but trade dispute and Syria keep market on edge

SINGAPORE: Oil markets stabilized on Monday after slumping around 2 percent last Friday on concerns over an intensifying trade dispute between the United States and China, as well as increased US drilling activity.
Markets on Monday were also eyeing the situation in Syria after reports — denied by the Pentagon — that US forces had struck a major air base there.
US WTI crude futures were at $62.31 a barrel at 0643 GMT, up 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their previous settlement.
Brent crude futures were at $67.42 per barrel, up 31 cents, or 0.5 percent.
Oil prices fell about 2 percent on Friday after US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on China, reigniting fears of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies that could hurt global growth.
“I hope that both sides understand the risks,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.
With Chinese markets closed last Thursday and Friday, Shanghai crude futures played catch-up on Monday, dropping 0.2 percent to around 401.4 yuan ($63.73) per barrel.
“Oil prices have been susceptible to the brewing trade tensions between China and the US ... However, fundamental support levels have been demonstrated with OPEC’s suggestion on a production limit extension into 2019,” said Singapore-based Phillip Futures.
Oil prices have generally been supported by healthy demand as well as by supply restraint led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which started in 2017 in order to rein in oversupply and prop up prices.
In physical oil markets, OPEC’s number two producer Iraq said on Monday that it is keeping prices for its crude supplies in May steady.
In the United States, drillers added 11 rigs looking for new production in the week to April 6, bringing the total count to 808, the highest level since March 2015, General Electric’s Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.
Updated 09 April 2018
ZURICH: Swiss drugmaker Novartis is moving further into gene therapy by buying AveXis for $8.7 billion, adding a rare-disease treatment that could reap billions in sales.
The acquisition reflects a surge of interest in biotech deal-making as large pharmaceutical companies seek promising new assets to boost their pipelines.
The $218-per-share cash deal announced on Monday represents a 72 percent premium to AveXis’s 30-day volume-weighted average stock price. The transaction is seen closing in mid-2018.
Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan, who took over on Feb. 1, is flush with cash, having just agreed to sell his company’s stake in a consumer health care joint venture to GlaxoSmithKline for $13 billion.
Narasimhan is now counting on AveXis’s main drug, AVXS-101 for deadly spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), as well as the Illinois-based company’s gene therapy expertise and manufacturing capabilities, to bolster Novartis’s neuroscience business, a focus for the Swiss company.
This is Novartis’s second notable gene therapy deal this year after it agreed to pay $105 million upfront and up to $65 million in milestone payments for rights to Spark’s blindness treatment Luxturna outside the United States.
“We believe the medicine would have a multi-billion-dollar peak sales potential,” Narasimhan told reporters of AVXS-101, which has so-called breakthrough therapy designation in the United States and is expected to be submitted to regulators this year.
“It also provides us capabilities in gene therapy,” he added. “We have a robust internal portfolio of gene therapies in ophthalmology and neuroscience in Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research. And we look forward to using AveXis’s capabilities and technical development capabilities to be able to advance that portfolio.”
The company said the acquisition would slightly dent core operating income in 2018 and 2019, due to research and development costs, before strongly contributing to profits in 2020 as sales accelerate.
Adding promising drugs from outside to boost sales growth down the road is a strategy being pursued by several of Novartis’s rivals.
France’s Sanofi agreed to buy US hemophilia specialist Bioverativ for $11.6 billion and Belgium’s Ablynx for 3.9 billion euros. US-based Celgene bagged cancer specialist Juno Therapeutics for $9 billion.
Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical is also considering a deal for London-listed Shire, which has a market value of about $47 billion.
Novartis’s second bet on gene therapy in four months will fuel speculation of mergers and acquisitions as large pharmaceuticals and biotech companies remain on the prowl for smaller targets, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said.
“Clearly Novartis is building out in gene therapy,” Yee said. “Who’s next?”
Narasimhan, who said the patient population for SMA was 23,500 people in established markets, plans to use proceeds from the GSK transaction to help pay for AveXis.
SMA affects the nervous system that controls voluntary muscle movement, and commonly leads to death in young children.
So far, a study of AVXS-101, which replaces a faulty gene, shows children achieved many important motor nerve milestones after getting treatment. Additional data is due for release this month, Narasimhan said.
There are existing treatments for SMA — Biogen’s and Ionis’s RNA-splicing Spinraza, approved in 2016, generated $363 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 — as well as therapies under development by Roche and Cytokinetics.
“Novartis is taking the view that AveXis’s ... transgene approach trumps Biogen/Ionis’ approved Spinraza and other agents in development,” UBS analysts wrote.
Narasimhan said the transaction reflected Novartis’s strategy of hunting for new medicines and technologies to buttress medicines it is developing in-house.
“Our goal is to continue to build on our core medicines,” he said. “With the exit of the GSK stake, our intention was to re-deploy capital into our core.”
AveXis is also developing gene therapy candidates in other rare diseases, Rett Syndrome and inherited amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, that Novartis also sees as good prospects.
Novartis’s financial adviser on the deal was Dyal Co., while AveXis’s was Goldman Sachs.
