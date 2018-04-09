You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump would regret withdrawing from nuclear deal

Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump would regret withdrawing from nuclear deal

“Iran will not violate the nuclear deal, but if the United States withdraws from the deal, they will surely regret it. Our response will be stronger than what they imagine and they would see that within a week,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday in a speech broadcast live on state television. (AP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
0
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
45678
TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that the United States would regret violating the nuclear deal, and that Iran would respond in “less than a week” if that happened.
“We will not be the first to violate the accord but they should definitely know that they will regret it if they violate it,” Rouhani told a conference to mark National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran.
“We are much more prepared than they think, and they will see that if they violate this accord, within a week, less than a week, they will see the result.”
US President Donald Trump has threatened to walk away from the nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions by May 12 unless tough new restrictions are imposed on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.
Rouhani dismissed the threat, saying: “It’s been 15 months since this gentleman who came to power in America has been making claims and there have been many ups and downs in his remarks and his behavior.
“(But) the foundations of the JCPOA (nuclear deal) have been so strong that during these 15 months of pressure... the structure has remained solid.”
The other partners to the agreement — Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and the EU — all agree that Iran has stuck by its commitments, as does the International Atomic Energy Association which is tasked with inspecting Iran’s compliance.
Topics: Iran US nuclear

Related

0
World
Iran nuclear deal: What happens next?
0
Middle-East
Iran nuclear accord failure would be ‘great loss’, IAEA chief says

Russian military: Israeli war planes carried out Syria strikes

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters
0
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters
45678
MOSCOW: The Russian military said on Monday that two Israeli F-15 war planes had carried out strikes on a Syrian air base on Sunday, the Interfax news agency reported.
Interfax cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying the Israeli war planes had carried out the strikes from Lebanese air space, and that Syrian air defence systems had shot down five of eight missiles fired.
Asked about the Russian statement, an Israeli military spokesman said he had no immediate comment.
Syrian state TV said on Monday the United States was suspected of striking an air base hours after US President Donald Trump warned of a "big price to pay" as aid groups said dozens of people were killed by poison gas in a rebel-held town.
Topics: Syria Ghouta Massacre In Ghouta United States Russia Israel

Related

0
Middle-East
Strike on Syria air base kills 14, including Iranian forces: monitor
0
Middle-East
Syrian news reports missile attack; US, France denies it fired them

Latest updates

Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump would regret withdrawing from nuclear deal
0
Oil prices firm, but trade dispute and Syria keep market on edge
0
Russian military: Israeli war planes carried out Syria strikes
0
Russell Crowe nets millions from ‘divorce auction’
0
Japanese investors dump record amount of US bonds in favor of higher-yielding euro debt
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.