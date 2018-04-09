Xinhua Net: Iran, Pakistan witness double-digit rise in non-oil trade

April 8: Xinhua Net report by Lifang states that the value of trade exchange between Iran and Pakistan rose by 13.5 percent in a period of 11 months up to this February, Financial Tribune daily reported on Sunday. The volume of bilateral non-oil trade was 2.27 million tons, with the value standing at 1.176 billion U.S. dollars.
April 8: Voice of America states that Pakistan says it summoned US ambassador David Hale to lodge a "strong protest" over the death of a motorcyclist in a traffic accident that involved a U.S. Embassy vehicle. "The Foreign Secretary conveyed that justice will take its course in accordance with the law of the land and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961," said a Pakistani government statement.
