Macron to visit Saudi Arabia before the end of the year

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, center, walks out after his meeting with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, center back, in Paris. (AP)
Arab News
Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Saudi Arabia before the end of the year, according to a statement released by Élysée Palace.
During talks on Sunday, which lasted three hours, Macron assured Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that France was an ally of the Kingdom.
The statement said the fruitful discussions enhanced a personal understanding between the two leaders, further cementing the strong bilateral relations.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to sign a "strategic partnership" with Macron in the Élysée Palace on Tuesday. France is hoping to profit from the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to forge a new kind of commercial relationship. 
Meanwhile, eight agreements worth $10 billion have been signed between Saudi Arabia's Aramco and French companies, reported Al-Arabiya.
Saudi crown prince meets French PM in Paris

Arab News
PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met with France’s Prime Minister Edouard Phillippe in Paris on Monday, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.
Prince Mohammed dined with President Emmanuel Macron at Paris's historic Louvre museum on Sunday night after flying in on his first trip to France as the heir to the Saudi throne.
The Kingdom revealed during the Crown Prince's visit that it would enter short films at the Cannes cinema festival for the first time and send an official delegation to the celebration of on the Riviera this May.
