Macron to visit Saudi Arabia before the end of the year

Talks between Paris and Riyadh enhanced the bilateral

Arab News

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Saudi Arabia before the end of the year, according to a statement released by Élysée Palace.

During talks on Sunday, which lasted three hours, Macron assured Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that France was an ally of the Kingdom.

The statement said the fruitful discussions enhanced a personal understanding between the two leaders, further cementing the strong bilateral relations.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to sign a "strategic partnership" with Macron in the Élysée Palace on Tuesday. France is hoping to profit from the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to forge a new kind of commercial relationship.

Meanwhile, eight agreements worth $10 billion have been signed between Saudi Arabia's Aramco and French companies, reported Al-Arabiya.