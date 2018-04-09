Review: ‘Skin in the Game:’ A provocative and practical book

BEIRUT: Irreverent, nonconventional and mysterious, Nassim Nicholas Taleb is a controversial, but gifted thinker. Earlier this year, he published “Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life,” his fifth book in a collection of works including the best-selling book, “The Black Swan” (2007).
The book is part of Taleb’s multi-volume essay on uncertainty, titled the “Incerto.” The collection also includes “Fooled by Randomness” (2001), “The Black Swan” (2007–2010), “The Bed of Procrustes” (2010–2016) and “Antifragile” (2012). The books are a reflection on luck and decision making expressed in a unique manner — a fusion of autobiographical sections, philosophical tales, historical and scientific commentaries in non-overlapping volumes that can be read in any order.
In the latest book, he refers to having “skin in the game,” the process of having incurred risk by being involved in achieving a goal. The term was coined by American business mogul Warren Buffet and refers to a situation in which high-ranking insiders use their own money to buy stock in the company they are running.
Taleb began his career as a financial options trader and then worked as a quantitative analyst and managed his own investment firm until 2004 when he retired from trading. Besides being a fulltime author, a mathematical researcher and a philosophical essayist, he is presently a professor at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering.
In his book, Taleb shows that having skin in the game is important in all aspects of our lives.
Citizens, artisans, police officers, fishermen, political activists and entrepreneurs all have skin in the game, but corporate executives, most academics, journalists and bankers do not — or so goes the premise of the book.
Taleb cites examples ranging from Antaeus the Giant to Donald Trump and shows how the willingness to accept one’s own risks is an essential attribute of successful people in all walks of life.
- This novel tells the beautiful yet devastating tale of families living in Gaza
- Author Ibrahim Nasrallah is a poet, novelist and literary critic
“Gaza Weddings” by Ibrahim Nasrallah is a beautiful yet devastating tale of families living in Gaza. The book is dominated by strong women — neighbors Randa, Lamis and Amna — who manage to keep life moving forward as the occupation crushes both the city and the spirit of its people.
Nasrallah is a poet, novelist and literary critic. He is the author of several collections of poetry, as well as 14 novels. This book was first published in 2004 by the Arab Institute of Research and Publishing as the third part of his Palestinian series, following “Time of the White Horses” and “The Lanterns of the King Galilee.” The book was translated by Nancy Roberts and published at the end of last year by Hoopoe, an imprint of the American University of Cairo Press.
Nearly every male figure in the lives of Nasrallah’s main characters are absent from his book, either on the run, in jail, missing or martyred, as the women dominate the scope of hope and resilience amidst the never-ending bombardment. At the forefront are neighbors Randa, an aspiring journalist, her sister Lamis, and Amna, or Umm Saleh, who looks like Egyptian actress Athar Al-Hakim and works as a supervisor at a rehabilitation center. Their lives are pieced together poetically by Nasrallah as the shattering reality of life under occupation is revealed on every page.
Nasrallah’s book is a long poem, the power of his verse and female characters palpable, as intense as the distress in their lives. The men are physically, mentally and emotionally beat, so the women are the ones who are picking them up and rallying for life.
The heartbreaking stories in Nasrallah’s book are overwhelming — of homes being destroyed, people losing their lives due to clashes with settlers and multiple women mourning at a grave of an unknown victim but assumed loved one. His every word is purposeful, to convey the conviction in survival and the grief that inevitably follows. The days and nights all blend into one when tragedy after tragedy befalls the women, but they do not allow their anguish to stop them.
Nasrallah writes of a reality that sounds like a nightmare. The conditions of life under occupation are torturously painful, but his characters are a source of strength. They are the light in a world of darkness.
