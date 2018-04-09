Jennifer Lopez makes Middle East beauty call

Arab News

DUBAI: She is known for her signature glow and now US singer, actress and all-around superstar Jennifer Lopez is set to launch a beauty line that will become available across the Middle East by the end of April.

Despite her humble beginnings in the Bronx, Lopez is taking her products worldwide by launching a collection with beauty brand Inglot.

The Polish brand, known for its bright hues and highly-pigmented products, announced that make-up lovers could expect the line to be available from April 26 in a statement on its GGC Facebook page. There are 96 Inglot stores across the Middle East, all of which will sell Lopez’s line.

The collection will be made up of more than 70 pieces, but further details are few and far between, leaving the make-up obsessed among us to speculate wildly about the colors and products that we can expect.

However, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reported that the collection will include eyeshadows, bronzers, lipsticks and blushes in nude and gold shades.

Judging by the promotional photo, we can expect a sultry, summer-ready set of shades to work with over the coming months.

In the photograph, Lopez poses against a blue background wearing a plunging scarlet dress and equally striking red lipstick. Her skin is glowing and her highlighter game is strong. Bronzed, shimmery eyeshadow and sleek pulled-back hair complete the sizzling look.

“It is something I have been wanting to do for a very long time,” Lopez said in an interview with WWD. “A makeup line seemed like a natural progression since people are always asking about the products I use and how I get the glow to my skin.

“I really wanted to make it representative of what I would like, what I would use, from the color but also the quality,” Lopez said. “The price point was very important to me, which is why I chose to partner with Inglot. We can create great quality products that are affordable.”

The most expensive item from the collection — the customizable palette — is set to retail for $49 while other products will sell for $8.50 to $26, according to WWD.

Lopez’s announcement is just another reason for make-up aficionados to celebrate this week as Rihanna also announced the launch of her brand Fenty Beauty in Saudi Arabia.

Fenty Beauty, named 2017’s best innovation by Time Magazine, will be available in Sephora stores in the Kingdom on April 19. Fenty Beauty made $72 million in just one month after its September release and is moving into the Saudi market after extending its reach to Milan, Italy, earlier this month.

However, despite the recent trend of celebrities launching their own beauty brands — think Kylie Jenner and her wildly successful Kylie Cosmetics — Lopez is not late to the game.

Her 2002 perfume, named Glow, was a spectacular success and was seen as one of the first celebrity beauty products of the noughties.