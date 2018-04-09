Jennifer Lopez makes Middle East beauty call

DUBAI: She is known for her signature glow and now US singer, actress and all-around superstar Jennifer Lopez is set to launch a beauty line that will become available across the Middle East by the end of April.
Despite her humble beginnings in the Bronx, Lopez is taking her products worldwide by launching a collection with beauty brand Inglot.
The Polish brand, known for its bright hues and highly-pigmented products, announced that make-up lovers could expect the line to be available from April 26 in a statement on its GGC Facebook page. There are 96 Inglot stores across the Middle East, all of which will sell Lopez’s line.
The collection will be made up of more than 70 pieces, but further details are few and far between, leaving the make-up obsessed among us to speculate wildly about the colors and products that we can expect.
However, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reported that the collection will include eyeshadows, bronzers, lipsticks and blushes in nude and gold shades.
Judging by the promotional photo, we can expect a sultry, summer-ready set of shades to work with over the coming months.
In the photograph, Lopez poses against a blue background wearing a plunging scarlet dress and equally striking red lipstick. Her skin is glowing and her highlighter game is strong. Bronzed, shimmery eyeshadow and sleek pulled-back hair complete the sizzling look.
“It is something I have been wanting to do for a very long time,” Lopez said in an interview with WWD. “A makeup line seemed like a natural progression since people are always asking about the products I use and how I get the glow to my skin.
“I really wanted to make it representative of what I would like, what I would use, from the color but also the quality,” Lopez said. “The price point was very important to me, which is why I chose to partner with Inglot. We can create great quality products that are affordable.”
The most expensive item from the collection — the customizable palette — is set to retail for $49 while other products will sell for $8.50 to $26, according to WWD.
Lopez’s announcement is just another reason for make-up aficionados to celebrate this week as Rihanna also announced the launch of her brand Fenty Beauty in Saudi Arabia.
Fenty Beauty, named 2017’s best innovation by Time Magazine, will be available in Sephora stores in the Kingdom on April 19. Fenty Beauty made $72 million in just one month after its September release and is moving into the Saudi market after extending its reach to Milan, Italy, earlier this month.
However, despite the recent trend of celebrities launching their own beauty brands — think Kylie Jenner and her wildly successful Kylie Cosmetics — Lopez is not late to the game.
Her 2002 perfume, named Glow, was a spectacular success and was seen as one of the first celebrity beauty products of the noughties.
Updated 07 April 2018
DUBAI: British supermodel Naomi Campbell touched down in Dubai this weekend, joining rap mogul Diddy for a stint in the sun.
The 47-year-old fashion industry heavyweight posted a series of snaps to Instagram, including a photograph of herself posing on the beach and another alongside Diddy and his longtime partner — and former R&B superstar — Cassie. Campbell wore an attention-grabbing yellow outfit designed by French fashion house Maison Margiela. Although it was ever-so-slightly reminiscent of Sesame Street’s much-loved character Big Bird, who are we to judge the legendary fashion hall of famer?
Diddy, aka Sean Combs, stayed on in the city after playing his first-ever show in the UAE on Thursday, with a gig at Gotha Club in Dubai.
The American rapper, actor and entrepreneur made his UAE debut at the Radisson Blu Dubai Waterfront Hotel in the Business Bay area of the city and was soon joined by Campbell, who jetted in after spending time at Nigeria’s Arise Fashion Week.
Campbell outshone the competition in Lagos, wearing an assortment of dresses by late Tunisian designer Azzedine AlaÏa.
Campbell posted a clutch of photos on Instagram, including a snap in which she posed in front of a table wearing an AlaÏa dress full of cut-out red flowers. The model’s stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly, who has also worked with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé, completed the look by belting the dress at the waist and adding a show-stopping pair of Jackson Pollock-esque boots by Christian Louboutin. The thigh-high, stiletto boots seemed to be splattered over with paint and added even more texture and color to the kaleidoscopic outfit.
AlaÏa was a fashion iconoclast whose clingy styles helped define the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House.
Secretive and known as a fashion rebel, Alaia was based in Paris for decades but did not take part in the French capital’s seasonal fashion frenzy or flashy ad campaigns. Instead, he showed privately on his own schedule.
Alaia sometimes was dubbed the “king of cling” for the formfitting designs he first popularized during the 1980s and updated over the decades. Campbell was a favored model and Michelle Obama wore his designs as US first lady.
