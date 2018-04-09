London: Britain’s markets watchdog will publish a review of cryptocurrencies in the third quarter following its latest warning to the sector last week.
Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin have seen sharp swings in value, triggering concern among regulators.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in its business plan for the coming financial year that cryptocurrencies themselves don’t come under its regulatory remit, but the use of them does.
“We will work with the Bank of England and the Treasury as part of a taskforce to develop thinking and publish a discussion paper later this year outlining our policy thinking on cryptocurrencies,” the FCA said in the plan published on Monday.
Regulators and central bankers across the world have warned retail investors about the pitfalls of investing in cryptocurrencies, saying they could lose all their money.
On Friday, the FCA said firms offering services linked to cryptocurrency derivatives must meet all relevant rules in the regulator’s handbook or could face sanctions.
The business plan set out several areas the watchdog will study in coming months, though it cautioned resources would be stretched by having to deal with the implications on the financial sector of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union next year.
“We recognize that this year we need to dedicate a significant amount of resource to withdrawal from the EU,” FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said.
“As a result, setting our priorities this year has involved a particularly rigorous level of scrutiny and challenge to focus on areas where we see the greatest potential for harm.” (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)
UK watchdog to publish review of cryptocurrencies in third quarter
Updated 21 sec ago
0
- Regulators and central bankers across the world have warned retail investors about the pitfalls of investing in cryptocurrencies.
- Financial Conduct Authority: “We will work with the Bank of England and the Treasury as part of a taskforce to develop thinking and publish a discussion paper outlining our policy thinking on cryptocurrencies”
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
0
- Deutsche is already in the middle of a global review of the investment bank, known internally as Project Colombo.
- Christian Sewing warned of tough decisions ahead: “The time pressure is on and the expectations are high from all sides.”
FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank’s new chief executive faces the same strategic problem that has long preoccupied its top management — whether or not to override the rainmakers and big earners at its powerful investment bank to shrink that business.
Christian Sewing’s appointment as chief executive on Sunday and the abrupt departure of his predecessor John Cryan holds out the prospect of radical change at Germany’s flagship lender, which has been slower than rivals to reform after the financial crash.
Sewing expects to complete an initial review of Deutsche’s investment bank within weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, but any overhaul he launches is likely to take much longer.
“They’ve had to come around and painfully admit their investment banking baby is quite ugly,” said Octavio Marenzi, CEO of consultancy Opimas. “That’s an emotional issue for them.”
The debate over the investment bank’s future heated up over the past two weeks as Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner intensified a search for a CEO to replace Cryan, the Briton he had installed less than three years ago to clean up the bank.
Deutsche is already in the middle of a global review of the investment bank, known internally as Project Colombo, to determine the way forward as revenues shrink and clients and staff leave.
The appointment of Sewing — with a background in retail banking, auditing and risk — along with the resignation of one of Deutsche’s top investment bankers, Marcus Schenck, suggests a shift away from the investment bank, analysts and investors say.
The 47-year-old CEO warned staff on Monday of tough decisions ahead. “The time pressure is on and the expectations are high from all sides,” Sewing wrote in a letter to staff.
But it will be hard to reverse the investment bank’s drive to compete with Wall Street that dates back to the 1990s. Employees say it resulted in the creation of fiefdoms and rivalries that proved difficult for any CEO to control.
The investment bank debate is tricky for Sewing because he is not an investment banker. He joined Deutsche out of school at age 19 at a branch in Bielefeld in north-west of Germany. He was crowned CEO in a hastily arranged board call late on Sunday.
The bank’s major shareholders and top managers are also divided over how to proceed, with some favoring further investment in investment banking and others retrenchment.
Some analysts have said that even modest exits from specific business areas could erode revenues at the investment bank, which generates just over half the group’s total.
The future of the investment bank is just one of many problems for Sewing, the third head of the bank in six years. He also has to tackle high costs, heavy losses and stiff competition in Germany’s crowded banking market.
Peter Nerby, who analyzes Deutsche for credit rating agency Moody’s, pointed to tough competition among numerous international banks, asking “whether there’s enough food for everyone.”
That view was echoed elsewhere. Hendrik Leber, a fund manager with Acatis, said Deutsche should focus on German companies overseas: “Without the investment bank, Deutsche Bank would be much more reliable and profitable.”
JPMorgan analysts said in a research note that Deutsche Bank should shrink its US investment banking business to create shareholder value.
Schenck, the investment bank co-head, had wanted to expand it, but Achleitner, in an interview with the the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Monday said: “The bank didn’t currently support that effort.”
Sewing has hinted he is open to a smaller investment bank in his staff memo on Monday, saying “we’ll have to further adapt our revenue, cost and capital structure.”
Some in Germany would welcome a return to Deutche Bank’s roots — it was founded during the Industrial Revolution to finance German firms’ expansion overseas.
“He has a huge task ahead of him that has big significance for Germany and our export orientated industry,” Carsten Schneider, a prominent lawmaker from Germany’s governing Social Democrats, told Reuters.
Christian Sewing’s appointment as chief executive on Sunday and the abrupt departure of his predecessor John Cryan holds out the prospect of radical change at Germany’s flagship lender, which has been slower than rivals to reform after the financial crash.
Sewing expects to complete an initial review of Deutsche’s investment bank within weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, but any overhaul he launches is likely to take much longer.
“They’ve had to come around and painfully admit their investment banking baby is quite ugly,” said Octavio Marenzi, CEO of consultancy Opimas. “That’s an emotional issue for them.”
The debate over the investment bank’s future heated up over the past two weeks as Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner intensified a search for a CEO to replace Cryan, the Briton he had installed less than three years ago to clean up the bank.
Deutsche is already in the middle of a global review of the investment bank, known internally as Project Colombo, to determine the way forward as revenues shrink and clients and staff leave.
The appointment of Sewing — with a background in retail banking, auditing and risk — along with the resignation of one of Deutsche’s top investment bankers, Marcus Schenck, suggests a shift away from the investment bank, analysts and investors say.
The 47-year-old CEO warned staff on Monday of tough decisions ahead. “The time pressure is on and the expectations are high from all sides,” Sewing wrote in a letter to staff.
But it will be hard to reverse the investment bank’s drive to compete with Wall Street that dates back to the 1990s. Employees say it resulted in the creation of fiefdoms and rivalries that proved difficult for any CEO to control.
The investment bank debate is tricky for Sewing because he is not an investment banker. He joined Deutsche out of school at age 19 at a branch in Bielefeld in north-west of Germany. He was crowned CEO in a hastily arranged board call late on Sunday.
The bank’s major shareholders and top managers are also divided over how to proceed, with some favoring further investment in investment banking and others retrenchment.
Some analysts have said that even modest exits from specific business areas could erode revenues at the investment bank, which generates just over half the group’s total.
The future of the investment bank is just one of many problems for Sewing, the third head of the bank in six years. He also has to tackle high costs, heavy losses and stiff competition in Germany’s crowded banking market.
Peter Nerby, who analyzes Deutsche for credit rating agency Moody’s, pointed to tough competition among numerous international banks, asking “whether there’s enough food for everyone.”
That view was echoed elsewhere. Hendrik Leber, a fund manager with Acatis, said Deutsche should focus on German companies overseas: “Without the investment bank, Deutsche Bank would be much more reliable and profitable.”
JPMorgan analysts said in a research note that Deutsche Bank should shrink its US investment banking business to create shareholder value.
Schenck, the investment bank co-head, had wanted to expand it, but Achleitner, in an interview with the the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Monday said: “The bank didn’t currently support that effort.”
Sewing has hinted he is open to a smaller investment bank in his staff memo on Monday, saying “we’ll have to further adapt our revenue, cost and capital structure.”
Some in Germany would welcome a return to Deutche Bank’s roots — it was founded during the Industrial Revolution to finance German firms’ expansion overseas.
“He has a huge task ahead of him that has big significance for Germany and our export orientated industry,” Carsten Schneider, a prominent lawmaker from Germany’s governing Social Democrats, told Reuters.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.