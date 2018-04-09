Rolls-Royce sells German unit L’Orange

London: British engine maker Rolls-Royce said Monday it has sold German division L’Orange for €700 million ($860 million) to US group Woodward.
Stuttgart-based L’Orange, which supplies fuel injection technology for engines, employs 1,000 people mostly in Germany.
The announcement marks the biggest disposal under the tenure of Warren East, who has been Rolls-Royce chief executive since July 2015.
“This transaction builds on the actions we have taken over the last two years to simplify our business,” East said in a statement unveiling the news.
“The divestiture of L’Orange enables Rolls-Royce Power Systems to focus on other long-term, high growth opportunities and our company to allocate our capital to core technologies and businesses that drive greater returns for the group.”
Woodward, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, designs and manufactures control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets.
L’Orange will be renamed Woodward L’Orange and will continue to supply Rolls-Royce Power Systems under a long-term supply deal with an initial term of 15 years.
The deal is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2018, subject to German regulatory approval.
London-listed Rolls-Royce, whose engines are used in Airbus and Boeing aircraft, also makes power systems for use on land and at sea.
Updated 2 min ago
0
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the top destinations for French investment, estimated at more than SR80 billion ($21.3 billion) according to a new report.
It comes amid a raft of expected partnerships between the pair with Saudi Aramco set to sign eight deals worth $10 billion, Al-Arabiya reported on Monday.
The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) released new data to coincide with the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to France.
“The growing interest of French companies in the Saudi markets comes in response to the development of Saudi-French relations politically and economically, boosted by the deep-rooted ties of both countries,” said SAGIA.
The visit by the crown prince to France follows trips to the US and UK as the Kingdom looks to strengthen ties with key trading partners as it drives through a social and economic reform agenda.
There are 179 French licensed projects in Saudi Arabia, covering a range of sectors. Most of these licenses were issued in the services sector, followed by the industrial space, SAGIA said
The report highlighted ongoing reforms that are being driven by Saudi Vision 2030 — including speedier business registration with investment licenses issued as quickly as four hours.
“France is among the targeted countries to attract specific investments that would contribute in diversifying the Kingdom’s production base,” SAGIA said.
Saudi Arabia wants to make it into the top 20 countries listed in the Global Competitiveness Report by 2020, rising to a top 10 ranking by 2030.
“Major economic reforms are bringing more and more investments in the Kingdom,” said Mohammed Al-Khunaizi, a member of the Shoura Council.
He added: “France has been keen on investing in Saudi Arabia, a move which will bring technology and wealth, and create jobs for the country’s youth.
“The Kingdom’s strategic partner is a technologically advanced country, and the relationship with France will help the country grow technologically in a big way,” said the Shoura member.
Saudi-French relations date back to King Faisal’s visit in 1967, when the two sides first set about building stronger ties. Saudi-French relations have grown from strength to strength in the following five decades.
It comes amid a raft of expected partnerships between the pair with Saudi Aramco set to sign eight deals worth $10 billion, Al-Arabiya reported on Monday.
The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) released new data to coincide with the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to France.
“The growing interest of French companies in the Saudi markets comes in response to the development of Saudi-French relations politically and economically, boosted by the deep-rooted ties of both countries,” said SAGIA.
The visit by the crown prince to France follows trips to the US and UK as the Kingdom looks to strengthen ties with key trading partners as it drives through a social and economic reform agenda.
There are 179 French licensed projects in Saudi Arabia, covering a range of sectors. Most of these licenses were issued in the services sector, followed by the industrial space, SAGIA said
The report highlighted ongoing reforms that are being driven by Saudi Vision 2030 — including speedier business registration with investment licenses issued as quickly as four hours.
“France is among the targeted countries to attract specific investments that would contribute in diversifying the Kingdom’s production base,” SAGIA said.
Saudi Arabia wants to make it into the top 20 countries listed in the Global Competitiveness Report by 2020, rising to a top 10 ranking by 2030.
“Major economic reforms are bringing more and more investments in the Kingdom,” said Mohammed Al-Khunaizi, a member of the Shoura Council.
He added: “France has been keen on investing in Saudi Arabia, a move which will bring technology and wealth, and create jobs for the country’s youth.
“The Kingdom’s strategic partner is a technologically advanced country, and the relationship with France will help the country grow technologically in a big way,” said the Shoura member.
Saudi-French relations date back to King Faisal’s visit in 1967, when the two sides first set about building stronger ties. Saudi-French relations have grown from strength to strength in the following five decades.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.