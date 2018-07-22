Suicide blast kills PTI candidate and his driver in North West Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A suicide blast in Dera Ismail Khan, on Sunday, killed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ikramullah Gandapur and his driver. Ikramullah Khan was returning home after addressing a political gathering when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the PTI candidate’s vehicle in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.
Dera Ismail Khan is a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering tribal districts.
Ikramullah Gandapur was contesting the elections for the provincial assembly seat PK-99 on a PTI ticket.
“Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk has expressed grief over the demise of Ikram-Ullah Gandapur who embraced martyrdom during the attack on his election campaign in DI Khan,” PM Office said in brief statement.
While reacting to the suicide bombing, PTI Chief Imran Khan in his tweet strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack against Ikram Khan Gandapur.
In a separate incident, on Sunday, in Bannu District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a senior political leader of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Akram Durrani’s convoy came under fire but no one was injured.
Earlier this month four people were killed and at least 30 injured when the convoy of Akram Khan Durrani, an MMA candidate, was targeted in a bomb blast in Bannu. Durrani was not hurt in the attack.
Pakistan has seen a new spate of terrorist attacks in recent weeks ahead of the general election scheduled for Wednesday (July 25).
TOKYO: Japan’s severe heatwave killed at least 15 people and sent more than 12,000 to hospital in the first two weeks of July, official figures show as the temperature neared 40 degrees C (104 F) in many cities on Sunday.
Twelve people died of heatstroke in the week ending July 15 after three perished in the preceding week, according to latest data.
More than 9,900 people were rushed to hospital during the week to mid-July, jumping from 2,700 in the previous week, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.
The scorching weather shows no signs of easing.
Kyodo News agency reported that at least 11 people, mostly elderly citizens, died on Saturday alone from suspected heatstroke.
A total of 3,091 ambulances were dispatched in Tokyo on Saturday, a record for a single day, it said.
The weather agency said Sunday’s temperatures exceeded 35 degrees C at 233 observation points across the nation by mid-afternoon.
It hit a local record of 39.8 degrees C in the central city of Gujo Sunday afternoon, while in some parts of Tokyo the temperature rose past 37 degrees.
The weather agency issued a warning of extraordinary high temperatures for most regions of Japan’s main island.
“Risks of heatstrokes are particularly high,” it said, urging citizens to drink enough water and use curtains and air conditioning.
The education ministry has told schools to postpone outdoor activities on hot days. A six-year-old boy died of heatstroke last week after a school outing in sweltering weather.