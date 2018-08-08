Gulf Air adopts Honeywell’s GoDirect Flight Efficiency software

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has selected Honeywell’s GoDirect Flight Efficiency analytics software to reduce fuel costs across its entire Airbus and Boeing fleet — of which five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and one Airbus A320neo will be delivered this year — and to help minimize the airline’s carbon footprint. The connected aircraft service analyzes a multitude of flight-related factors to optimize and reduce fuel consumption and lower associated operational costs, which can run from hundreds to millions of dollars.

Gulf Air’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al-Alawi directed the airline’s operations to increasingly focus on reducing fuel costs and further developing the carrier to better its environmentally-friendly practices. “Fuel costs constitute a larger proportion of expenses for any airline. It is essential that Gulf Air has a clear overview of the fuel used by our fleet to lower consumption and improve our operational efficiency. Honeywell’s GoDirect Flight Efficiency software allows Gulf Air to quickly improve our fuel consumption by analyzing the performance of our aircraft at different stages of operations,” said Captain Al-Alawi.

Captain Suhail Abdulhameed Abdulaziz Ismaeel, the airline’s chief operating officer, said: “The intuitive user interface of the software provides us with sophisticated reports and dashboards that are clearly understandable and designed to help us meet our targets on lowering emissions through improved fuel efficiency.”