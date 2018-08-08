Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has selected Honeywell’s GoDirect Flight Efficiency analytics software to reduce fuel costs across its entire Airbus and Boeing fleet — of which five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and one Airbus A320neo will be delivered this year — and to help minimize the airline’s carbon footprint. The connected aircraft service analyzes a multitude of flight-related factors to optimize and reduce fuel consumption and lower associated operational costs, which can run from hundreds to millions of dollars.
Gulf Air’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al-Alawi directed the airline’s operations to increasingly focus on reducing fuel costs and further developing the carrier to better its environmentally-friendly practices. “Fuel costs constitute a larger proportion of expenses for any airline. It is essential that Gulf Air has a clear overview of the fuel used by our fleet to lower consumption and improve our operational efficiency. Honeywell’s GoDirect Flight Efficiency software allows Gulf Air to quickly improve our fuel consumption by analyzing the performance of our aircraft at different stages of operations,” said Captain Al-Alawi.
Captain Suhail Abdulhameed Abdulaziz Ismaeel, the airline’s chief operating officer, said: “The intuitive user interface of the software provides us with sophisticated reports and dashboards that are clearly understandable and designed to help us meet our targets on lowering emissions through improved fuel efficiency.”
Gulf Air adopts Honeywell’s GoDirect Flight Efficiency software
MoU boosts car production in Aqaba, Jordan
The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chief Commissioner Nasser Shraideh and Chairman of Siyaja Al-Arabiya for Automobile Industry Mus’ad Abdul Hamid Rashid, signed a memorandum of understanding to establish and develop a special area for the automotive industry in Aqaba, including the construction of a $447 million automotive plant.
Shraideh said during the signing: “The investment volume of the project in its early stages will reach $447 million. The average size of the investment in five years will reach about $6 billion. The average annual car production will reach 50,000 cars and will provide many jobs in its early stages. The factory is the first of its kind in the region.
Shraideh pointed out that ASEZA will cooperate with partners in this plant and will provide them with all privileges and services to make the project a success.
Rashid said the Aqaba project was chosen for the appropriate investment environment.
Jordan is the only Arab country to sign trade agreements with the United States.