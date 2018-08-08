Is that you, Gigi? Model in a mask on magazine cover

JEDDAH: Even when she is not strutting her stuff on the catwalk, Gigi Hadid knows a thing or two about staying in the limelight.
The American-Palestinian model’s latest magazine cover is causing quite the stir on social media, thanks to the scary evil bunny mask superimposed on Hadid’s beautiful face.
It wasn’t the first time Hadid’s face was obscured for a cover shoot. The inaugural print edition of Vogue Arabia back in March 2017 featured Hadid on the cover, wearing what appeared to be a veil, and as a result the model was accused of cultural appropriation.
To celebrate its 10-year anniversary and 20th issue, the British magazine Love released a series of September covers, including a suggestive and frightening shot of Hadid wearing a demonic “Donnie Darko”-style bunny mask while grabbing at a small white dog.
Her fans were less than amused.
User @jenbunniIs said: “What ... is wrong with people in this world?”
And @itsjielsanchez chimed in: “I love my queen, but this is a no-no and I’m not even blaming her.”
Love magazine posted the cover shot, photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled bye Katie Grand, alongside the caption: “The golden hare in the golden hour: @gigihadid as you’ve never seen her before.”
Earlier, Hadid posted a less scary image from the magazine shoot. She wrote: “Played dress-up for @thelovemagazine’s 10th birthday cover by the amazing @mikaeljansson and @kegrand. Thank you! I can’t wait to share this story.”
On Tuesday, the 23-year-old model shared three more images from the shoot.
The special 10th anniversary issue of the magazine also features Kendall Jenner and a photo of Hadid without the animal mask.
Hadid is not new to magazine cover controversies. In May this year, Vogue Italia was attacked by fans over its cover featuring Hadid whose skin was a darker tone, with some accusing the publication of altering the image.
The 23-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to apologize for the cover, saying she had “no control” over the creative vision for the shoot.
Meanwhile, Hadid, a favorite of paparazzi, was spotted on Monday with her on-again, off-again beau Zayn Malik, as they stepped out for a low-key stroll in New York.
The supermodel donned a gold necklace emblazoned with the One Direction star’s first name.
The couple had announced a brief split in March but were later spotted together in public just a few weeks later. They first started dating in 2015 and even appeared on the cover of Vogue together in 2017.
Is that you, Gigi? Model in a mask on magazine cover
UAE-based model Jessica Kahawaty struts in Malone Souliers footwear
- Kahawaty unveiled photos and video shots from the Malone Souliers campaign on her social media page
- Since the establishment of Malone Souliers in 2014, the luxury footwear label has enjoyed a growth of over 250 luxury points of sale across the world
JEDDAH: Jessica Kahawaty, the UAE-based Lebanese-Australian model, is collaborating with luxury British footwear label Malone Souliers for a new campaign.
Kahawaty unveiled photos and video shots from the campaign on her social media page with the caption: “I’m so happy to finally share with you all my International Campaign with @MaloneSouliers and the super cool @RoyLuwolt. Thank you for having me part of your vision and giving me creative control alongside you.”
The 29-year-old social media star is wearing a white shirt by Luwolt’s other brand, Absence of Paper, with a pink skirt and Malone Souliers heels. The campaign was shot by Australian photographer India Hartford Davis.
“Hope you guys love the images as much as I do. Roy gave me a lot of creative control to jump around and do what I want in his candy shop of shoes @malonesouliers,” Kahawaty wrote in an Instagram story.
Since the establishment of Malone Souliers in 2014, the luxury footwear label has enjoyed a growth of over 250 luxury points of sale across the world.
Handmade in Italy, the shoes come in a selected range of styles and colors. “Lashings of audacious laces, pencil-sharp stilettos and buttery suede are just a few of the refined features that bestow the Malone Souliers woman with sartorial nous,” the label’s website says.
Kahawaty won Miss World Australia 2012, after which she proceeded to Miss World 2012, where she was declared the second runner-up. The Middle Eastern beauty is a fashion and beauty icon in the region and beyond. She went on to host entertainment shows for Yahoo! Maktoob as well as “Project Runway Middle East.”
At the Cannes International Film Festival in May, she walked the red carpet wearing Lebanese label Azzi & Osta for the premiere of Spike Lee’s film “BlacKkKlansman.”
Earlier in February, she rubbed shoulders with the likes of British model Jourdan Dunn, singer Rita Ora and US actress Zendaya at the British Vogue Fashion and Film Party in London. She has filmed various commercials, including Maybelline cosmetics for India and Lexus cars for Australia.
Kahawaty has studied business, finance and law in Sydney and is a keen supporter of a number of humanitarian causes, including UNICEF and the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR).
Last year, fashion house Louis Vuitton selected Kahawaty to work with UNICEF at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan to help children affected by the Syrian crisis, which has seen millions of people displaced.
Kahawaty also urged fans to help end child violence as part of the UNICEF Australia initiative, “A Minute of Your Time.”