Is that you, Gigi? Model in a mask on magazine cover

JEDDAH: Even when she is not strutting her stuff on the catwalk, Gigi Hadid knows a thing or two about staying in the limelight.

The American-Palestinian model’s latest magazine cover is causing quite the stir on social media, thanks to the scary evil bunny mask superimposed on Hadid’s beautiful face.

It wasn’t the first time Hadid’s face was obscured for a cover shoot. The inaugural print edition of Vogue Arabia back in March 2017 featured Hadid on the cover, wearing what appeared to be a veil, and as a result the model was accused of cultural appropriation.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary and 20th issue, the British magazine Love released a series of September covers, including a suggestive and frightening shot of Hadid wearing a demonic “Donnie Darko”-style bunny mask while grabbing at a small white dog.

Her fans were less than amused.

User @jenbunniIs said: “What ... is wrong with people in this world?”

And @itsjielsanchez chimed in: “I love my queen, but this is a no-no and I’m not even blaming her.”

Love magazine posted the cover shot, photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled bye Katie Grand, alongside the caption: “The golden hare in the golden hour: @gigihadid as you’ve never seen her before.”

Earlier, Hadid posted a less scary image from the magazine shoot. She wrote: “Played dress-up for @thelovemagazine’s 10th birthday cover by the amazing @mikaeljansson and @kegrand. Thank you! I can’t wait to share this story.”

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old model shared three more images from the shoot.

The special 10th anniversary issue of the magazine also features Kendall Jenner and a photo of Hadid without the animal mask.

Hadid is not new to magazine cover controversies. In May this year, Vogue Italia was attacked by fans over its cover featuring Hadid whose skin was a darker tone, with some accusing the publication of altering the image.

The 23-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to apologize for the cover, saying she had “no control” over the creative vision for the shoot.

Meanwhile, Hadid, a favorite of paparazzi, was spotted on Monday with her on-again, off-again beau Zayn Malik, as they stepped out for a low-key stroll in New York.

The supermodel donned a gold necklace emblazoned with the One Direction star’s first name.

The couple had announced a brief split in March but were later spotted together in public just a few weeks later. They first started dating in 2015 and even appeared on the cover of Vogue together in 2017.