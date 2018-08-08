Tearful reunions for 9 separated kids back in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY: Nine Guatemalan child migrants who were taken from their parents at the US border arrived home for tearful reunions Tuesday as the Trump administration tries to comply with a court order to return hundreds of separated minors to their families.
“I want to see my mama,” Leo Jeancarlo de Leon, 6, said after he got off a plane from New York at Guatemala City’s international airport wearing a Spider-Man T-shirt and a blue cap.
Four children arrived on a first flight and five on a second, each one escorted by an adult. Ranging in age from 4 to 14, they wore jeans, T-shirts and new-looking sneakers. Some of the girls were in pigtails. One was a pregnant 14-year-old for whom the Guatemalan equivalent of an Amber Alert had previously been issued.
Kids giggled as they were given strawberry cookies and Incaparina, a fortified drink made from corn and soy. In a blue-, white- and pastel yellow-painted room at the airport where the children were initially processed and given medical checkups, workers set out Lego blocks, toy trains, teddy bears and wigs for them to play with.
Around midafternoon the children were taken to a state-run shelter where Leo’s mother, Lourdes de Leon, had been waiting since 8 a.m. She wept as she knelt to embrace him nearly three months after the last time she saw the boy in person.
“I promise I will never again leave you,” de Leon said, surrounded by a gaggle of journalists. “I missed you so much, my God!“
Manuel Estuardo Roldan, Guatemala’s vice minister of foreign affairs, said Monday that 53 Guatemalan children separated at the US border had been reunited with relatives so far.
In late June, amid widespread outcry over US policies that led to separations of migrant families along the border, a US judge ordered that more than 2,500 children be reunited with their parents.
However, hundreds remained apart after the deadline, often in cases in which parents had already been deported without their children.
Lourdes de Leon was one of those.
In a previous interview with The Associated Press, de Leon said she and Leo went to the United States in search of a better life because her low-paid job selling clothing wasn’t enough to provide him with a good future.
They arrived in Arizona on May 10, and the boy was taken from her a couple of days later. She ultimately agreed to sign a deportation order because she said Guatemalan consular officials told her that would be the easiest way to see her son again. But she was returned to Guatemala on June 7, while he remained in a shelter in New York.
During the separation the only contact she had with him from Guatemala was video calls arranged by workers at the US shelter.
“I missed my mama a lot,” Leo said Tuesday. “When they separated me, I felt said.”
De Leon said they would not return to her small, poor hometown of San Pablo, in the San Marcos municipality near the border with Mexico. At least for a while, they planned to stay with relatives in the capital.
Asked whether she would try to go to the United States again, she gave an emphatic, “No.”
“I am happy,” she said, still in tears. “The only thing I want is to be alone with my son.”
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday threatened to kill corrupt police, including those accused of involvement in illegal drugs and other crimes, in an expletives-laden encounter on live TV.
More than 100 policemen, many of them facing administrative and criminal complaints including rape, kidnapping and robbery, were escorted to the presidential palace to meet Duterte, police officials said.
The national police, which Duterte once called “corrupt to the core,” have been undergoing an internal cleansing since they were removed twice from the president’s crackdown on illegal drugs last year due to reports of abuses. Duterte later allowed them to rejoin drug raids, partly because the small lead anti-narcotics agency lacks personnel and firepower to quell the drug menace.
“If you’ll stay like this, son of a bitch, I will really kill you,” Duterte told the policemen in the dressing-down broadcast by local TV networks.
The cases of some of the policemen will be reviewed, but Duterte warned, “I have a special unit which will watch you for life and if you commit even a small mistake, I’ll ask that you be killed.”
Addressing the policemen’s families, Duterte said, “If these sons of bitches die, don’t come to us yelling ‘human rights, due process’ because I warned you already.”
Such public threats, along with the more than 4,500 mostly poor drug suspects who have been killed in gunbattles with police under Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown, have triggered alarm by Western governments and human rights watchdogs since he rose to power in mid-2016.
Duterte has vowed to press his campaign until the last day of his six-year term, often declaring that he is ready to go to jail, although he denies sanctioning extrajudicial killings. Police say nearly 150,000 drug suspects have been arrested and dozens of law enforcers have been killed in drug raids, proving the danger of battling illegal drugs, which remain a major problem.
The Bureau of Customs and anti-drugs authorities announced Tuesday night the discovery of about half a ton (1,100 pounds) of methamphetamine, locally called shabu, concealed in two steel cylinders in two abandoned container vans at Manila’s international container port in one of the largest drug seizures under Duterte.
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Aaron Aquino said the vans came from Malaysia, which a drug syndicate may be using as a transhipment point, but were never claimed at the Manila port because of stricter screenings.
Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena warned that customs personnel linked to drug traffickers would eventually be arrested. “The fact that this did not get through this time is an indication that many no longer want to cooperate with the drug syndicates,” he told reporters.