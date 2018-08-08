Japan medical school confirms altering scores to limit women

TOKYO: A Tokyo medical school apologized Tuesday after an internal investigation confirmed that it altered entrance exam scores for years to limit the number of female students and ensure more men became doctors.
Tokyo Medical University manipulated all entrance exam results starting in 2006 or even earlier, according to findings released by lawyers involved in the investigation, confirming recent reports in Japanese media.
The school said the manipulation should not have occurred and would not in the future. It said it would consider retroactively admitting those who otherwise would have passed the exams, although it did not explain how it would do so. The initial media reports on the scandal said the manipulation removed as much as 10 percent of female applicants in some years.
The manipulation was revealed during an investigation into the alleged “backdoor entry” of an education ministry bureaucrat’s son in exchange for favorable treatment for the school in obtaining research funds. The bureaucrat and the former head of the school have been charged with bribery.
The investigation found that in this year’s entrance exams the school reduced all applicants’ first-stage test scores by 20 percent and then added at least 20 points for male applicants, except those who had previously failed the test at least four times.
It said similar manipulations had occurred for years because the school wanted fewer female doctors since it anticipated they would shorten or halt their careers after becoming mothers. Medical graduates usually work at school-affiliated hospitals once their careers begin.
The education ministry official’s son, who had failed the exam three times, was given 20 additional points, elevating his score above the cutoff line.
The investigative report said the manipulation was “profound sexism,” according to lawyer Kenji Nakai. He said the investigation also suggested that the school’s former director took money from some parents who sought preferential treatment for their sons and that the manipulation was part of a deep-rooted culture that lacked fairness and transparency.
Nakai said the report only covered the latest exam results because of time constraints, and that further investigation was needed.
“We sincerely apologize for the serious wrongdoing involving entrance exams that has caused concern and trouble for many people and betrayed the public’s trust,” school managing director Tetsuo Yukioka said. He denied any previous knowledge of the score manipulation and said he was never involved.
“I suspect that there was a lack of sensitivity to the rules of modern society, in which women should not be treated differently because of their gender,” he said.
Yukioka said women were not treated differently once they were accepted, but acknowledged that some people believe women were not allowed to become surgeons.
Nearly 50 percent of Japanese women are college educated — one of the world’s highest levels — but they often face discrimination in the workforce and are considered responsible for homemaking, childrearing and elderly care, while men are expected to work long hours and outside care services are limited.
Studies show the share of female doctors who have passed the national medical exam has plateaued at around 30 percent for more than 20 years, leading some experts to suspect that other medical schools also discriminate against women.
Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that he plans to examine the entrance procedures of all medical schools.
Gender equality minister Seiko Noda was quoted by Kyodo News as saying that “It is extremely regrettable if medical schools share a view that having female doctors work at hospitals is troublesome.”
Veteran South Indian politician Muthuvel Karunanidhi dies
NEW DELHI: Muthuvel Karunanidhi, a popular scriptwriter-turned-politician in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, has died after a prolonged illness. He was 94.
Kauvery Hospital said Karunanidhi died Tuesday after suffering multiple organ failure. Hundreds of supporters carrying his photograph held a vigil at the hospital praying for his recovery. Many wept when they learned of his death.
Karunanidhi dominated the Tamil-language movie industry as a screenwriter beginning in the 1950s, and later the political scene for nearly five decades. He became the state’s chief minister, the top elected official in 1969 and held that position five times for a total of 19 years. He led the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam political party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that India and particularly Tamil Nadu would miss Karunanidhi immensely.
“We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalized,” Modi said.
Karunanidhi stopped making public appearances two years ago as his health deteriorated.
Meanwhile, a dispute erupted over the burial site for Karunanidhi with the state government, run by a rival party, rejecting his party’s demand that he be laid to rest on Marina beach in Chennai, the state capital, next to a memorial of his mentor and the party founder, C. N. Annadurai. The burial is scheduled for Wednesday.
The state government, run by the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, in a statement said it was unable to allot space at Marina beach owing to some legal disputes pending a court settlement. It offered a two-acre (less than a hectare) site elsewhere in the city.
The Press Trust of India news agency said the state government appeared to be reluctant to allot space for Karunanidhi’s burial at the Marina beach as he was not a serving top elected official.
Karunanidhi’s DMK party moved a petition before the chief justice of the state High Court who is expected to hear both sides later Tuesday.
He is the second key political figure to die in Tamil Nadu state in the past two years after Jayaram Jayalalithaa of the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party, creating a huge political vacuum.
Cinema has always influenced Tamil politics by turning actors into popular politicians. C.N. Annadurai and Karunanidhi were both scriptwriters who went on to become chief ministers. M.G. Ramachandran, a top actor-turned-politician, also had a strong screen presence and following and ruled the state for nearly 10 years as its top elected official.
From his school days, Karunanidhi showed interest in drama, poetry and literature. He began his career as a screenwriter in the Tamil film industry at the age of 20. His first film, Rajakumaari, gained him recognition and popularity.
Karunanidhi penned screenplays and dialogues for more than 50 movies. He also wrote the stories for some of them, such as Marudanattu Ilavarasi, 1950, Mandiri Kumari, 1950, Tirumbipar, 1953 and Arasilangkumari, 1961.
He became a powerful political figure using his wit and oratorical skills after joining politics at age 33 and winning a state Legislature seat in 1957. He won 13 state elections as a lawmaker.
He had three wives, one of whom has died. He is also survived by four sons and two daughters, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.
Karunanidhi’s second son, M.K. Stalin, is his chosen political heir. A daughter, Kanimozhi, is a lawmaker in the Indian Parliament.