Robert Redford to retire from acting at 81

NEW YORK: Robert Redford, the screen legend and Oscar winner, has announced that he is retiring from acting at the grand old age of 81, with the upcoming movie “The Old Man & The Gun” his last gig in front of the camera.
The actor, director and founder of the Sundance Institute and its film festival, began his career on stage 60 years ago, before moving into television and film, and eventually into directing.
“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “(I’ll) move toward retirement after this ‘cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21,” he said.
“I thought, well, that’s enough. And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?“
His publicist Cindi Berger confirmed the article was accurate.
When asked if his prospective retirement would extend to directing, his agent did not elaborate. “We’ll see about that,” Redford told Entertainment Weekly.
‘Like Father’ is a fun, if predictable, cruise full of characters
- The daughter is angry and unforgiving about the old man’s callousness at never having tried to see her
- “Like Father” is often predictable and may have a thin plot
CHENNAI: Netflix’s latest offering, “Like Father,” by Lauren Miller Rogen, deals with a father-daughter relationship — an estranged one that gets tossed up on a luxury cruise liner which the two take after a grand ditch at the altar.
Somewhat melodramatic, “Like Father” stars two very pleasing actors, Kristen Bell as Rachel Hamilton and Kelsey Grammer as Harry Hamilton. Harry had abandoned his daughter, Rachel, when she was just five. We first meet them at Rachel’s marriage — where the father makes an announced appearance after 26 years — but the bride gets stood up. Incredible as it may sound, the father and daughter get drunk and find themselves on the luxury ship that Rachel had planned for her honeymoon. Her journey becomes a trifle more engaging after she meets and spends a night with Jeff (Seth Rogen, who happens to be the director’s husband).
The daughter is angry and unforgiving about the old man’s callousness at never having tried to see her. But over several days on board the ship and among a motley crew of men and women (who at first think that the two are husband and wife), Rachel and Harry begin to enjoy the pleasures of the Caribbean, including a walk through Jamaica.
It takes a lot of effort for work-obsessed Rachel, forever on the phone, to drag herself into the excitement. She is anxiously waiting for a big-time promotion at her ad firm, while Harry is hoping to find that one tiny gap to worm his way into her heart.
“Like Father” is often predictable and may have a thin plot. But the cruise, which takes up much of the 98 minutes, offers a glimpse of thrilling activities, ranging from karaoke to scuba diving. And the movie introduces us to a fascinating variety of characters, including an elderly husband and wife enjoying their long years of togetherness and Jeff, who gets to grab Rachel’s attention, albeit briefly. More important, the gradual thawing of the father-daughter relationship is told with haunting sensitivity.