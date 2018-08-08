Beyoncé wants acceptance of curvier bodies

NEW YORK: Beyoncé has called for a greater acceptance of naturally curvy figures, saying she was listening more to her body after giving birth to twins by Caesarean section last year.
The 36-year-old pop superstar, one of the most photographed women in the world, posed for the latest issue of Vogue magazine without makeup, hair extensions or wigs.
“I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies,” she said in an accompanying essay.
Beyoncé, who is married to rap mogul Jay-Z, recalled that she had quickly tried to slim down after giving birth to her first child, Blue Ivy, in January 2012.
But revealing details for the first time about giving birth in June 2017 to twins Rumi and Sir, Beyoncé said she had needed a month of bed rest and that her health had been at risk before undergoing an emergency C-section.
After giving birth, Beyoncé — who said she weighed 99 kilograms — felt that she “needed time to heal” from the effects of the surgery.
“During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be,” she said.
She made a triumphant return to the stage at the Coachella festival in April, dazzling fans with a nearly two-hour set of non-stop choreography with some 100 back-up dancers.
The singer said she had prepared for Coachella by going vegan and eliminating alcohol, coffee and fruit drinks from her diet. But she added: “I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves.”
Robert Redford to retire from acting at 81
NEW YORK: Robert Redford, the screen legend and Oscar winner, has announced that he is retiring from acting at the grand old age of 81, with the upcoming movie “The Old Man & The Gun” his last gig in front of the camera.
The actor, director and founder of the Sundance Institute and its film festival, began his career on stage 60 years ago, before moving into television and film, and eventually into directing.
“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “(I’ll) move toward retirement after this ‘cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21,” he said.
“I thought, well, that’s enough. And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?“
His publicist Cindi Berger confirmed the article was accurate.
When asked if his prospective retirement would extend to directing, his agent did not elaborate. “We’ll see about that,” Redford told Entertainment Weekly.