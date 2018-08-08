Hindustan Times: Shireen Mazari tipped to be Pakistan’s defence minister

August 8: Hindustan Times report by Imtiaz Ahmad states that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari, who once advocated nuclear strikes on Indian population centres in the event of war, was on Tuesday tipped for the post of defence minister in the next government. PTI insiders refused to comment on the appointment of Mazari, an Islamabad-based scholar and close aide of party chairman Imran Khan.Local media reported Mazari was being considered for the post as Khan finalises the members of his cabinet.

