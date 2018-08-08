Hindustan Times: Shireen Mazari tipped to be Pakistan’s defence minister

You are here

﻿

Supporters of cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), celebrate outside his residence in Islamabad, Pakistan. (REUTERS)
August 8: Hindustan Times report by Imtiaz Ahmad states that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari, who once advocated nuclear strikes on Indian population centres in the event of war, was on Tuesday tipped for the post of defence minister in the next government. PTI insiders refused to comment on the appointment of Mazari, an Islamabad-based scholar and close aide of party chairman Imran Khan.Local media reported Mazari was being considered for the post as Khan finalises the members of his cabinet.

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

  • (Shutterstock)
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

