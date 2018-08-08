Financial Tribune: Zarif Meets New Pakistan Envoy, PUIC Chief

August 8: Financial Tribune states that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with the newly-appointed ambassador of Pakistan Riffat Masood and the new secretary general of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States (PUIC). In the meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, Riffat Masood submitted her credentials to Zarif, becoming the country’s first woman envoy to Iran.
Updated 08 August 2018
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
