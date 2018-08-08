Xinhua: Pakistan's Supreme Court orders airline company to compensate passengers

August 8: Xinhua states that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the private airline company Shaheen Air International (SAI) to pay monetary compensation to the passengers who were left stranded in China for over a week. According to the local media reports, a three-member bench of the country's top court resumed the hearing of its suo-motu notice on the matter on Tuesday.
Updated 08 August 2018
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
